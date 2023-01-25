Entertainment
How to get pre-sale tickets for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl
Willie Nelson celebrates his 90th birthday with two star-studded evenings at the Hollywood Bowl! The event titled Long story short: Willie Nelson90, a star-studded concert celebrating Willie’s 90th birthday will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30, 2023. Each night will be a unique experience with Willie Nelson and a dazzling lineup of unforgettable performances and collaborations to be revealed during the show.
Get all the ticket info, including pre-sale and pre-sale codes below!
“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than to be surrounded by my family, friends and of course the fans who made it all possible,” said willie nelson. It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists in such an iconic venue.
Willies’ 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl will feature performances by the one and only Willie Nelson, as well as the following artists and bands: Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers , Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes and Ziggy Marley. Other artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
Two-day passes go on sale to the general public at Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. PT. If you want to access Willie Nelson tickets before the peloton, you can participate in a variety of Willie Nelson presales. The first presale for Willie Nelson 90 will begin Wednesday January 25. Get presale code and details below.
All eligible Capital one Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cardholders will have access to exclusive pre-sale tickets before the general public starting Wednesday, January 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Use the first six digits of your Capital One card number (your promotional code) to access the Capital One Cardholder presale. Be sure to use your eligible Capital One card to make your purchase.
A Live Nation Promoter Presale will take place from Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time until Saturday, January 28 at 9:30 a.m. To access this presaleyou can select the date of your desired visitand use the following presale code:SOUND.
Willie Nelson’s fan club (Lucky club members) will also have a presale on Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
