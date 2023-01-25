Ticketmaster’s audience draws critics from both sides of the aisle





Yesterday on Capitol Hill, Ticketmaster defended itself against senators trying to figure out why buying concert tickets invites the same level of stress as negotiating a hostage situation. The hearing marked the third time the company has testified before Congress on antitrust allegations since 1994. But, after groping pre-sales of Taylor Swifts Eras Tour tickets in November, it was facing probably its toughest crowd to this day. Here is the concern: Since Ticketmaster merged with entertainment company Live Nation in 2010, it has dominated the live events space. In 2022, the company handled 65% of U.S. ticket sales, while StubHub, the industry’s second-largest company, controlled just 14%, according to Bloomberg. This dominance was in the spotlight two months ago when T. Swift fans struggled to buy concert tickets on Ticketmaster, the only site that offered them. Hearing Highlights In the first major hearing of this congressional term, senators from both sides of the aisle showed up to grill Ticketmaster. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar kicked off the roast by accusing Ticketmaster of being a monopoly and used a curt Taylor Swift pun to explain that Americans know all too well the effects of too much market consolidation.

GOP Senator Josh Hawley criticized Ticketmaster for trying to monopolize the resale market. Witnesses at the hearing included a singer-songwriter and live event managers who said they were hurt by the rise of Ticketmasters. Jerry Mickelson, CEO and president of Chicago-based Jam Productions, said the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster has completely shut out independent producers from the arena concert business. Ticketmaster blamed the bots. Live Nations President and CFO Joe Berchtold has accepted responsibility for T. Swift’s gaffe. But he also has blame an influx of bots for causing disruption on the site and insisting that high processing fees were set by venues and artists. Both claims raised eyebrows and sparked skepticism from lawmakers. And after? Klobuchar concluded the toasting by essentially handing over the clamps to the Department of Justice, which has already launched an investigation into Ticketmaster. But the popular revolt against Ticketmaster may have already begun: Zach Bryan, country artist (and vocal enemy of Ticketmaster) announcement that his next tour will avoid the ticketing giant at all costs.MM

