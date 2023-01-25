The 2023 Oscars include 16 first-time nominees





The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, along with a multiverse action movie Everything everywhere all at once leading the pack with 11 nods. This movie, four main stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis were all nominated in the different acting categories. It was the first time each of them received an Oscar nomination. While Hsu is a newcomer, Yeoh, Quan and Curtis have all been acting for decades, making their recognition on Tuesday long overdue. But they’re not the only actors to receive their first nominations this year. Of the 20 spots for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor, 16 actors received their first-ever Oscar nominations. In fact, the Best Actor category is made up entirely of five men receiving their first nominations. The oldest of these debutants is Bill Nighy, 73, who scored his first nomination for Life. The youngest is Paul Mescal, 26, who is up for After Sun. Other actors in this category are Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrel (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Brendan Fraser ( The whale ). In other acting categories, Ana de Armas (Blond), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Brian Tyree Henry (Pavement), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Hong Chau (The Whale) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) all received their first Oscar nominations on Tuesday. The four actors who have been nominated before are two-time winner Cate Blanchett, who received her eighth nomination for Tr; The Fabelmans star Michelle Williams, who has now been nominated five times and has yet to win; Angela Bassett, who picked up a second nomination for Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverhaving already been nominated in 1994 for What’s love got to do with it; and Judd Hirsch, who is also in the running for The Fabelmans and who was nominated in 1981 for Ordinary people. Good luck to all first-time nominees!

