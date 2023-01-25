Record number of Asian actors, oldest nominee ever and first nods for Yeoh, Rihanna and more





Topline This year, Oscar nominees made history: the Academy recognized a record number of Asian actors, many first-time nominees and the oldest Oscar nominee. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” earned Oscar nominations for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, … [+] Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images Highlights The Academy unveiled appointments Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards, which is due to take place on March 12. This year’s list of nominees was filled with surprises like Andrea Riseborough’s head clash for Best Actress and plenty of notable superlatives, like Michelle Yeoh’s landmark nomination. The vast majority of this year’s acting nominees, 16 out of 20, are celebrating their first appointmentsand there are plenty of other debutants in other categories, like Rihanna for Best Original Song. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> New nomination from last year for West Side StorySteven Spielberg is up for Best Director again with The Fabelmans and he’s now tied as the second most nominated director in history. It’s been a big year for box office hits at the Oscars: This year’s Best Picture nominees have the highest total gross in more than a decade. Notable newbies All Best Actor Category consists of first-time nominees: Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The whale), Paul Mescal (After Sun), and Bill Nighy (Life).

Michelle Yeo (Everything everywhere all at once) is the first The Best Actress nominee openly identifies as Asian (Merle Oberon was nominated in 1936 but passed off as white), and is joined in the category by Ana de Armas (Blond) and Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) as first-time nominees.

Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are both nominated for their first-time supporting roles in The Banshees of Inisherin; they are joined by debutants Brian Tyree Henry (Pavement) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything everywhere all at once) in the supporting actor category,

Hong Chau (The whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu (both for Everything everywhere all at once) are all rookies for the supporting actress.

Rihanna is up for Best Original Song for Lift Me Up Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverher first nomination.

Co-writers and directors of Everything everywhere all at once Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert earned not just their first nomination, but their first three: they’re up for Best Picture, Director, and Original Screenplay. Superlatives Steven Spielberg ties Martin Scorsese for the second highest number of nominations for the Best Director Oscar with 9 career nominations, this time for The Fabelmansonly behind William Wylers 12.

Angela Bassett used the momentum of her Golden Globe and Critics Choice wins to land a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverbecoming the first interim candidate from a Marvel movie.

This year, Best Picture nominees grossed around $4 billion at the global box office, led by blockbusters Avatar: The Way of the Water and Top Gun: Maverick the highest combined gross since 2010, Axios reported.

According to The variety.

Ireland had a recording showing with this year’s nominations: a quarter of the interim nominees are Irish (Farrell, Gleeson, Keoghan, Condon and Mescal), The Banshees of Inisherin is the second most nominated film with 9, and Irelands The quiet girl and An Irish goodbye were nominated for Best International Film and Best Live Action Short respectively.

At 87, Judd Hirsch almost broken the record for the oldest Oscar nominee for his role in The Fabelmansjust behind Christopher Plummer, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2018 at age 88.

John Williams widened his record as the most nominated living person in Oscar history, earning his 53rd nomination for his score for The Fabelmans and he’s now the oldest Oscar nominee in history at 90. Surprises Andrea Riseborough stunned as she wins Best Actress nod for little-seen drama To Leslie after a last-minute grassroots campaign by other players proved successful.

triangle of sadness exceeded expectations with nominations for some of the academies’ biggest awards: best picture, director for Ruben stlund and original screenplay.

Brian Tyree Henry was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Pavement despite other accolades overlooking his performance.

The female king has been completely excluded of nominations, although she was a box office success and Viola Davis looked like a safe bet for her performance, she was nominated by major precursor awards bodies including the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild .

Other notable rebuffs include Danielle Deadwyler (Up to) for Best Actress in a South Korean Film Decision to leaveand women in the Best Director category (like Sarah Polley for women who talk or Gina Prince-Bythewood for The female king). Further reading 2023 Oscar nominations: everything, everywhere, all at onceForbes) How Andrea Riseborough earned an Oscar nomination: Popular campaigning by Paltrow, Winslet, Blanchett and others built momentum for the actress in Little-Seen To Leslie (Forbes) Nominations for the Oscars 2023: rebuffs and surprises (The New York Times)

