Louvre Abu Dhabi depicts the history of Indian cinema with a show on Bollywood

The Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition highlights the presence of historical and mythological narratives in Indian films.

Mohammad Yusuf, Feature Writer

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of Louvre Abu Dhabi, opened the museum’s first exhibition of the year, Bollywood Superstars: A Short History of Indian Cinema (January 24 – June 4).

Organized in partnership with the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac and France Musées, the exhibition presents the depth and richness of the art and civilization of the Indian subcontinent through its long tradition of image creation, and the rich diversity of the Indian film industry.

Bollywood Superstars is co-organized by Julien Rousseau, curator and head of Asian collections at the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, and Hélène Kessous, doctor in social anthropology and ethnology, Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, with the support of Dr Souraya Noujaim, Director of Scientific Management, Curatorial and Collections, Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Manuel Rabate, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said in his address that “Bollywood Superstars demonstrates our enduring commitment to showcasing the rich cultures that so define life in the UAE. Our staff and partners have worked tirelessly to to present together the most ambitious collection of works of art with cinematic projection that are at the heart of Indian society and popular culture.We hope that by providing insight into the rich and diverse cinematic history of the subcontinent, visitors will be able to better understand the myriad of our common roots, common values ​​and cultural ties.

Rousseau and Kessous, said: “This exhibition is a tribute to Bollywood and can be enjoyed by both Indian film lovers and the general public. We hope it depicts all the richness of Asian traditions and tells the stories that led to the birth of this cinema. The exhibition celebrates Bollywood superstars who are adored by their fans in India in a way rarely seen anywhere else in the world.

As the world’s largest film producer, India currently produces over 1,500 films a year in some 20 languages, which are exported throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Indian pioneers used nascent image technologies such as lithography and photography, beginning the journey from the birth of early motion pictures to great musical films.

Visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the international success of Bollywood and an appreciation for the diversity of Indian cinematography through the screens that span the history of Indian cinema from storytelling, dance and pre-cinema, to the influence of religion and mythology and the rise of Bollywood superstars.

Dr Noujaim said that “Bollywood is more than just a film industry; it is a cultural phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world. This exhibition offers a unique insight into the long and wonderful history and development of Bollywood and Indian cinema, and highlights the continued presence of mythological and literary grand narratives in Indian culture.

“Bollywood Superstars is a special exhibition that complements our collections and aligns with our curatorial approach and we hope will enable our visitors to better understand our common roots, shared values ​​and cultural ties.”

Emmanuel Kasarherou, president of the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, declared: “Indian cinema can be approached from innumerable perspectives. “Bollywood Superstars” reveals a variety of narrative and stylistic repertoires that reflect the country’s diverse histories, local identities and languages.

“The exhibition is distinguished by the quality and originality of its content. Dedicated to promoting the richness of the arts and cultures of all continents, the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac is honored to be associated with the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Through more than 80 works of art including photographs, textiles, graphic arts, costumes and more than 30 film clips, the exhibition explores the rich history of Indian cinema from its beginnings in the late 19th century to ‘nowadays. The works come from the collections of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, the army museum, the national museum of Asian arts – Guimet, the al-Sabah collection, the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation and from the Priya Paul collection.

The exhibition is accompanied by a cultural program for the public, including a conference led by the curators of the exhibition (January 24) as well as the screening of six emblematic Bollywood films in March. The Secret Soiree returns with a new, larger-scale edition – Secret Soiree: Mumbai Nights 2 – letting guests immerse themselves in the world of Bollywood.

A range of educational programs are also available for visitors of all ages. They include an express tour of the exhibition; Make and Play activities where families can explore different types of storytelling techniques inspired by Bollywood movie posters; and a young visitor’s guide, offering the youngest the opportunity to discover Indian cinema.

Bollywood Superstars is supported by PureHealth, as Louvre Abu Dhabi’s exhibition season partner. After its presentation at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the exhibition will be reinterpreted by the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac in Paris, offering new audiences the opportunity to explore the experience. More than 150 objects and more than 40 film clips will be presented at the Museum (Sept. 26 – Jan. 7, 2024). The Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac is dedicated to the arts and civilizations of Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Americas. Designed by architect Jean Nouvel, the building has become an emblematic signature of Parisian heritage, a stone’s throw from the Eiffel Tower. Since its opening in 2006, the museum, rich in 370,000 objects, 700,000 images and more than 200,000 reference works, welcomes some 1.3 million visitors from all continents each year.