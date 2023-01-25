SCOOP: Salman Khan Makes Big Debut As Tiger In Pathaan’s Second Half – Bollywood News





If you look Pathane and don’t find Salman Khan in the first half of the film, so we advise you not to be disappointed. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively discovered that Salman Khan alias. Tiger makes a big splash in the film’s second half to rescue Pathane a.k.a. Shah Rukh Khan of a Russian mafia moron. SCOOP: Salman Khan makes a smash entrance as Tiger in the second half of Pathaan According to a source close to development, Salman Khan has extraordinary screen presence as Tiger in his action-packed 15-minute extended appearance in Siddharth Anand. Pathane. “From helicopter to guns to hand-to-hand combat, you’ll see Salman Khan take on the space he excels in to save his friend Shah Rukh Khan from the tough times he was trapped by the Russian mafia “, said a source. bollywood hungama. Both superstars have a dynamic presence in the film, leaving fans asking for more and more. “And that combo will soon be back in a full-fledged movie, as a crossover of Tiger and Pathane is being done. Aditya Chopra’s idea is to celebrate two of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan,” the source told us. Pathane is an expansion of the YRF spy universe that began with Tiger Ek Tha in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai and War. While it all started with Salman Khan’s film, the superstar is now joined by Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan in this action-packed universe, which is arguably the greatest universe in Hindi cinema. Meanwhile, Pathane took a smash opening at the box office. Read also : Confirmed! Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser will be attached to SRK’s Pathan More pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection, Pathaan Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

