The Dolphin Shows Matilda the Musical brings out the inner child in all of us The Dolphin Shows Matilda the Musical brings out our inner children

Aerial fabrics, fantastical stories and an enormous chocolate cake deliver a message of wonder and resilience in the Dolphin Show’s production of ‘Matilda the Musical’. Based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” teaches audiences that age and size aren’t a barrier to standing up for what’s right, even if it means being a little mean.

The 80th annual Dolphin Show, the nation’s largest student-produced musical, takes place Jan. 20-28 at Cahn Auditorium, with a special children’s matinee on Sunday, Jan. 22.

In constructing the company’s version of the beloved Broadway musical, musical director and Bienen’s senior director Kevin Park said the creative team made adaptations more suited to a modern context to reflect the diversity of its distribution and the greatest number of students.

“Our views on genre had a huge influence on casting, and also how I direct the music,” Park said.

The role of Miss Honey, Matilda’s kind and gentle teacher, usually played by an actor who identifies as female, was played by SESP junior Matthew McGory. Park said reimagining roles and revamping musical arrangements to accommodate new vocal abilities was a commendable challenge, which helped Park’s growth as a director and musician.

Similarly, the role of Bruce Bogtrotter – a young boy with an affinity for chocolate cake – was played by communications junior Kylie Kim, an Asian American actress. Kim said playing Bruce allowed her to both break gender norms and tap into her inner child, while conveying a fundamental message that still rings true.

“The most important thing is to stand up for yourself and be true to yourself,” Kim said. “It’s knowing when you have to defend something and when something is wrong.”

The circus exploits of communications junior Matthew Millin and sophomore communications student Julianne Zane, the escapologist and acrobat respectively, were gripping and incredibly demanding. Serving as the physical embodiment of an elaborate story told from Matilda’s perspective, the two executed their moves with athletic grace and elegance, bringing characters beyond the reach of gravity to life.

Morgan Barber, a second-year communications student who takes on the titular heroine, said the decision to include acrobatic elements came from director Lucy Harrington’s desire to reimagine the physical violence written into the script in a creative way.

“We used aerial silks, the lyra hoop, and different circus elements to tell the story in a way that would still represent those moments, but without causing prejudice,” Barber said.



Primary pupils stand in fear as Miss Trunchbull admonishes the children.

The multi-talented Millin once again proved his prowess in a duet with McGory in act two’s “My House.” The performance of the two Matthews evoked all the pain, grief, resilience and determination at the heart of the show. Their harmony left little to be desired.

The energetic choreography of communications senior Kristen Waagner made the portrayal of elementary school children believable, without compromising form or precision. The opening number “Miracle” established the eclectic and fantastical world of “Matilda” with fierce dance moves and an infectious energy that stayed with the rest of the show.

Tallulah Nouss shone as the selfish Mrs. Wormwood. The second-year Communications student earned a near-standing ovation in salsa and shimmy onstage during her performance of the dynamic musical number “Loud.” A killer comedian in heels and big hair, Nouss’ performance reportedly had Broadway royalty and quirky Mrs. Wormwood Lesli Margherita by her side.

Despite Ms. Wormwood’s recommendation to employ a “loud” voice, however, many of the show’s major moments were lost to the audience due to a lack of volume. Matilda’s signature line, “That’s not true!”, which punctuates the end of the first act, was almost inaudible before intermission. Her climactic tale of ‘maggot-hating’ headmistress Miss Trunchbull – played by communications junior Lauren Gunn – was also unintelligible amid the staged chaos.

The same can be said of many of Mr. Wormwood’s lines from sophomore communications student Nathan Hiykel, who missed the mark when compared to Nouss’ performance. The lack of clear diction has taken away countless jokes in his “Telly” musical number and other comedic moments.

Considering the importance of the words in “Matilda” itself, the gaps in sound were an unfortunate hurdle to overcome. On a show about the power of telling stories and taking the chance to rewrite your own, hearing every syllable of Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly’s work is imperative.

Communications sophomore Constance Harris, who was delightful in her role as Matilda’s precocious and self-proclaimed best friend Lavender, hoped audiences would leave not only thrilled after taking part in two hours of musical play, but also armed with a conscience. increased and caring for those kept on the periphery of society.

“So many people can relate and sympathize and understand what it’s like to feel like your voice has been soothed,” Harris said. “But you can change your story, and you can talk, and you can find love. All it takes is one person who really believes in you.

