



Source: Getty Images If you are a Bollywood fan, that automatically makes you a fan of legend Shah Rukh Khan. You can’t think of one without thinking of the other. After all, he is considered the “King of Bollywood”, although we love the nickname “King Khan”. (… Got it? Like King Kong? You get it.) The article continues under the ad Luckily for us Bollywood fans, SRK has a new movie coming out on January 25th. Pathane follows SRK’s character, Pathaan, as he returns from exile in an attempt to stop a terrorist attack in India. With another credit to his ever-growing resume, fans want to know what Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is. Let’s find out! What is Shah Rukh Khan net worth? Source: Getty Images Shah Rukh Khan meets his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in 2016 Although Shah Rukh Khan did not originally specialize in acting, he spent much of his life perfecting his craft. He began his television career in the late 80s and early 90s, landing roles in shows and miniseries such as Fauji, Circusand Idiot. Soon after, SRK switched to acting and never looked back, quickly landing roles in several feature films in the Bollywood scene in Mumbai. The article continues under the ad SRK began to gain prominence in his film career as a villain in movies like Baazigar and Darr. After a few years of playing villainous roles, he moved on to more romantic feature films over the next decade, starring in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Devdas. SRK continued to branch out into different genres with dramas (My name is khan), comedies (Dilwale), and action movies (like the next Pathane). He is one of Bollywood’s highest earning actors with 117 award nominations and 109 winsincluding 14 Filmfare Awards. SRK’s career spans over three decades, so it’s no surprise that his net worth has only grown. But what size exactly? The article continues under the ad Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor known as the “King of Bollywood”. His acting career spans three decades and he is one of Bollywood’s most decorated actors. Date of Birth: November 2, 1965 Place of birth: New Delhi, India Birth nameShahrukh Khan Father: Meer Taj Mohammad Khna Mother: Lateef Fatima Khan Weddings: Gauri Chibber Khan (1991-present) Education: Hansraj College (1985-1988), degree in economics; briefly dated Jamia Millia Islamia; National School of Dramatic Arts According to mint, SRK is worth around $770 million, making him the richest actor in Asia and the fourth richest actor in the world. It even beats household names like Tom Cruise ($620 million) and George Clooney ($500 million). According to World of statisticsthe only three actors worth more than Shah Rukh Khan are Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson. The richest actors in the world: Jerry Seinfeld: $1 billion

Tyler Perry: $1 billion

Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

Tom Cruise: $620 million

Jackie Chan: $520 million

George Clooney: $500 million

Robert De Niro: $500 million Stats World (@stats_feed) January 8, 2023 Have fun counting your rupees, King Khan. We’ll be right here counting our pennies.

