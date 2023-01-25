Entertainment
Hackers hacked LastPass customers’ encrypted password vaults, parent company admits
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PST, subscribe here.
What’s up, Crunchers? It’s good to see you again! We were so happy to have you with us. It’s been a very busy day on the site today, and Haje has been busy getting really grumpy at Tesla for not recording the car accident he was in today. (He’s fine. Or at least as good as he was before the car accident.) Christina and It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Apparently LastPass hackers weren’t really the last: Two months after LastPass suffered an offensenow we learn more about what the hackers got. Carly writes that company owner GoTo claims that hackers stole customers’ encrypted backups.
-
If you like the great outdoors: Strava, the social community and activity tracking platform, has acquired Fatmap, a 3D mapping platform for the great outdoors, to make this next hike a doozy, Paul reports.
-
What’s new with WhatsApp: Ivan follows an in-development story on WhatsApp releasing its native macOS client in public beta. He writes that until now, Mac users have had to rely on either WhatsApp for the web or its WhatsApp web client. Both are not ideal in terms of performance or getting the full experience.
Startups and VCs
It’s a tough time being a prize-rich company that didn’t go public when the obtainment was good. Not only are there fewer later-stage players with the resources and appetite to back these companies (e.g. SoftBank and Tiger Global have fallen back dramatically), but even secondary investors have lost interest. At least it’s Connies read from a new report, in his excellent article Opportunistic investors abandon aging pre-IPO companies.
Connie also reported that Cowboy Ventures closed two new funds totaling $260 million in capital commitments. The outfit raised $140 million in commitments for its fourth flagship fund and an additional $120 million for its first opportunity-type fund (its Mustang fund).
And we have five more for you:
The VC perspective on deep tech fundraising in Q1 2023
Picture credits: Xi Huo (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Successful deep tech startups and SaaS companies typically reach $1 billion valuations in the same time frame.
“It took $115 million and 5.2 years for the median deep tech startup to become a unicorn,” says Karthee Madasamy, managing partner at MFV Partners.
New ventures in this sector raised about $600 million last year, down sharply from $800 million in 2021. But Madasamy says recent climate regulation, automation and space are just a few factors that are generating investor interest during this downturn.
“As it becomes increasingly difficult to achieve big releases in the coming years, the technologies within deep tech that are transforming entire industries offer some of the only paths to ’10x releases’.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Selling or renting a house comes with all sorts of pleasures, including having to leave the house all the time and strangers walking through your house. If there could be a rainbow amid the rainstorm, it’s Zillow that wants to make it easier to book a home visit for rentals. Enter sound Calendly-like instant booking function which can be used without having to come into contact with anyone. Ivan writes that the feature is already available for thousands of properties and will eventually include the ability to choose between a virtual, in-person or self-guided tour.
Here are five more:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-hackers-pinched-lastpass-230531161.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hackers hacked LastPass customers’ encrypted password vaults, parent company admits
- Apple Martin Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut at Chanel Show – Billboard
- Imran Khan’s children left in tears after watching Jemima’s film
- What is Shah Rukh Khan net worth?
- Qatar ready to host ITTF World Table Tennis 2025: QTTA President
- Google Messages may soon allow users to create their own profiles
- Jokowi: I’m glad there’s no sexual recession in Indonesia
- Scale down for everyone but the wealthy on UK holidays this year
- The Last Of Us Show Could Be Better If It Worked Like The Game
- The Dolphin Shows Matilda the Musical brings out the inner child in all of us The Dolphin Shows Matilda the Musical brings out our inner children
- Irina Shayk Defends Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress: Details
- Egyptian President Sisi holds bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi to attend President’s ‘home’ reception