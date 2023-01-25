Pathaan’s early booking gross exceeds Rs 60 crore, Shah Rukh Khan’s film breaks all Bollywood pre-sale records





With Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan just hours away, advance ticket booking is in full swing. The last-day bloom for tickets led to an increase in gross advance bookings for the action-thriller. As of Tuesday evening, Pathaan’s gross combined advance booking for all days (of its five-day extended opening weekend) had crossed a whopping Rs 60 crore. To put that figure into context, the next best is war with Rs 41 crore. Pathaan had broken most advance booking records in Bollywood days before its release. Three days ago, he surpassed Brahmastra’s first-day figure to become the top post-pandemic performer. On Tuesday, it also surpassed War’s opening day figure to record the best opening day advance booking figures in Bollywood history. But the continued popularity of five-day tickets is unprecedented in Hindi cinema. Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that on Tuesday night Pathaan sold tickets worth almost Rs 28 crore for the first day and around Rs 16 crore for the second day. Moreover, it already has a gross of Rs 16 crore for the next three days, giving it a running total of Rs 60 crore before its release. This data does not even include advance booking abroad, which is also breaking records. Due to Shah Rukh Khan’s immense popularity in the US, Europe and the Middle East, Pathaan has made a strong start in these markets, already topping the lifetime collection of several recent Indian hits like KGF Chapter 2 and Ponniyin Selvan: I. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, hits theaters on January 25. Presales in select Indian cities opened on January 18 while advance bookings opened on Friday January 20. The film, which is part of YRF Spy Universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and Jean Abraham.

