Actor and filmmaker David Bianchi presents his Web3 series RZR

As Hollywood continues to roll out the red carpet for awards season, another red carpet was rolled out Monday night for Web3 as actor and filmmaker David Bianchi invited celebrities and guests to attend a table read public for his next series, RZR.

I’m absolutely convinced that in the next three to five years, everything we interact with, from music, to movies, to intellectual property, even information systems, will be linked in some way to a blockchain mechanism, said Bianchi.

Tabletop readings are an integral part of the film and television development process, offering cast, crew, and creative a chance to hear the script read aloud. These readings usually occur behind closed doors on a soundstage. Bianchi said it was something he wanted to change.

Inside the RZR Table Read

What’s unusual about it [table read] he was making it public, Bianchi said Decrypt at the event. In the spirit of decentralization, did everything in broad daylight; I’m very confident in the material, I’m very confident in all my partnerships, he said.

RZR is set in a dystopian Los Angeles plagued by neural implants, hacker culture, and the underworld of black market crime. Bianchi plays Grimm, a war veteran and engineer who augments his body to access the web using neural implants, similar to the netrunners in Netflix’s “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.”

I always call it like Black Mirror meets Mr. Robot with a little Children of Men sprinkled on top, Bianchi said.

Bianchi, whose previous credits include Syfys “Resident Alien” and USA Networks “Queen of the South,” says RZR’s genesis came from a conversation with Sarah Buxton, the COO of Gala Film, in the summer of 2022. The production process began shortly soon after, with Bianchi writing the script for the series, building a creative team, and creating two “RZR” NFT drops.

Originally launched in 2019, Gala is dedicated to Web3 games and entertainment. Gala Film will produce and manage the distribution of “RZR”.

At Gala, we are proud to produce this project with David, continuing our mission to bring creative power to artists, established and emerging, said Gala’s Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Buxton, in a statement sent to Decrypt. With this marking our first project under Gala Film, we are innovating the way Web3 entertainment is presented to audiences and we are also excited about our future projects.

Filming for RZR begins next month, with a premiere date later this year. Noelle Hubbell (Dont Worry Darling, Superstore) will produce with Gala Film, and CAAs Claire Koonce (Black Panther, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) will serve as casting director.

RZR aims to be firmly rooted in blockchain technology. While digital currency isn’t new to the cyberpunk genre, Cyberpunk 2077 or Westworld, for example “RZR” puts digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrencies like Ethereum front and center.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, allow collectors to seamlessly provide proof of ownership for digital art, music, data, game assets, personal records, and more. Over the past few years, film productions, musicians and others have used NFTs not only to raise money for their projects, but also as a way to connect directly with fans and give them the opportunity to own a part of the film or to access aspects of the film. filming process, including reunion directors, cinematographers and production designers.

I think the ability to have immutable technology that can create scarcity, and that can’t be manipulated or broken or destroyed, is absolutely fundamental to the process of film and entertainment, because intellectual property has always been an issue , he said, adding that the blockchain allowed him to free himself from needing a side hustle.

Bianchi says “RZR” is fully funded and while “RZR” NFTs were sold to build engagement and community around the project, the project was not built on the hope of pre-selling NFTs.

Most other independent filmmakers in the space sell NFTs based on a speculative project, he explains. You sell a bunch of NFTs, and then you have to hope you make a good movie or a good show, you have to hope it’s strong, you have to hope to have distribution.

Bianchi says his project is already greenlit and in production, and guaranteed to be released on Gala Film with an as-yet-unnamed major streaming service at a later date.

“We are offering something much more attractive and much more lucrative to our NFT community and potential holders,” he said.

I discovered that the blockchain and NFT community is very influential, sophisticated, tech-savvy, young, hungry and interested in high art, added Bianchi. All of these things combined, I think, make an incredible and delicious gumbo for the potential of blockchain for filmmaking.