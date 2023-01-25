Northwestern Taylor Swift Fans Get Eras Tour Tickets

Long story short, it was a bad time for students in the North West who spent six hours or more waiting in the Ticketmaster queue for tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Imagine setting your alarm clock for 9:30 a.m., making coffee, and sitting on the couch, just to get tickets to one of Taylor Swift’s shows in Chicago for her Eras Tour.

That’s how Medill junior Brea Lassek started her day on November 15, waiting in a queue with hundreds of thousands of other Swifties with pre-sale codes.

BREA LASSEK: Of course, no one knew how stressful this was going to be.

[music— “Willow,” by Taylor Swift]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Isabelle Butera. Meet Podculture, a podcast about arts and culture on campus and beyond.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Unless you’ve been living under a soundproof, Swiftie-resistant rock, you’ve probably heard that Taylor Swift is back with her sixth tour, known as The Eras Tour. With huge demand and for the singer who hasn’t toured since 2018, it seems almost no one has been able to secure tickets to her 52 shows across the United States, including myself. Today we spoke to the “lucky ones” who did. Lassek was one of them.

BREA LASSEK: Obviously it’s not my fault I got them, but at the same time I just know how many people have wanted to go and so you just don’t want to rub it in people’s faces. Yeah, I survived the war, like I got them.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: And the war she’s talking about? Lassek and other fans expected to spend some time in the Ticketmaster queue, but they didn’t expect a wait of more than six hours.

BREA LASSEK: What if we drive or walk to class and the internet is down or whatever? We stay on this sofa. And we did, for 6 hours. My boyfriend brought us lunch and coffee at two different times – like it was a bargain.

[music — “Ivy,”by Taylor Swift]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Medill senior Brooklyn Moore also spent eight hours staring at her laptop, watching Ticketmaster’s blue bubble move across the screen as she slowly moved through the queue. She did all of this while she was sick with a fever.

BROOKLYN MOORE: I’m not denying that it’s crazy, I understand that, and I understand that most people wouldn’t be willing to do that, but it’s my own madness and that’s fine with me.

[music — “Mad Woman,” by Taylor Swift]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Like other Swifties, when Moore logged on to Ticketmaster, she received a notification that the queue had been interrupted due to “extraordinarily high demand”. Ticketmaster later pushed back ticket sales for West Coast cities and canceled general ticket sales due to “insufficient inventory”.

BROOKLYN MOORE: It really pissed me off because I was like, “You know exactly how many people you gave codes to. You know exactly how many people sign up for a code.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Ticketmaster has left more people like Moore frustrated — especially with many resellers buying tickets and listing them at prices over $30,000. Some Swifties have even filed a lawsuit in LA County Superior Court alleging that Ticketmaster has a monopoly on primary and secondary markets that violates antitrust laws.

[music — “Glitch” by Taylor Swift]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Moore lucked out, however, and got herself and her sister tickets to the April 23 show in Houston.

BROOKLYN MOORE: Thank God. If I hadn’t had tickets at the end of all this, I don’t know what I would have done, like beside myself.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: What was the 8 hour wait for Taylor Swift tickets worth?

BROOKLYN MOORE: I went to his “reputation” concert in high school, and it was by far the best concert I’ve ever been to. She just puts on such a production, like such a show.

ISABELLE BUTERA: Moore had tickets to Lover Fest, Swift’s concert scheduled just before the pandemic. Since then, Swift has released three new albums. His latest album “Midnights” broke Spotify’s record for the most streamed album in a single day.

[music — “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: The Eras Tour promises to include songs from Taylor Swift’s 10 studio albums.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: As a musician, Taylor Swift is known for her deeply loyal fan base that connects online to hidden meanings in her discography. Weinberg’s sophomore Kate Payne wrote about Taylor connecting with her fans for a final draft.

Kate Payne: For my religion class which was about cults and, like, the new religion, I sort of talked about the “religion” of Taylor Swift.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Although Payne doesn’t “revere” Taylor Swift, she does admire her songwriting ability and her devotion to her fans.

Kate Payne: She really listens to her fans and doesn’t just write songs about her exes or things like that – she wants to connect with people and has all these easter eggs and special things hidden in her albums.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: Payne not only appreciates Swift’s songwriting, but also the way she uses her platform for good.

Kate Payne: She’s really empowering for young women and not afraid to speak her mind.

ISABEL LAUNCHES: In the past however, Swift has come under fire for her political inaction, only recently she “stepped out” politically during the 2018 election cycle. Now she encourages her fans to vote and she often speaks out about the struggles of to be a woman in the entertainment industry.

[music — “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: If there’s one thing we can be sure of, it’s that Taylor Swift is resonating on the Northwestern campus. A Taylor Swift fan group called the NU Taylor Swift Society has over 200 members. When new albums are released, spaces in the North West on social media are flooded with Swifties discussing new music or planning listening parties.

SAM KLISS: Last year when “Red (Taylor’s Version)” came out, my roommate and I lay down on the floor, and as soon as it came out, we pressed play, then went to the bathroom at a given time. I also heard the other girl doing it on our floor, and I was like, “This is so real. It’s so universal.

[music — “Red” by Taylor Swift]

ISABEL LAUNCHES: It was the second Weinberg, Sam Kliss. She remembers dancing to the music of Taylor Swift until her album “Fearless”.

SAM KLISS: I think it’s partly like I grew up with her. I feel like even if you’re not a big fan, there’s a certain nostalgia to it all just because it’s something everyone grew up with.

ISABELLE LAUNCHES: For Gen Zers, Taylor Swift has been producing music for literally our entire lives. According to marketing research website Audiense, about 40% of Taylor Swift listeners are between the ages of 18 and 24. Taylor Swift’s debut album was released in 2006, when most current students weren’t in kindergarten yet. Or, as Moore puts it:

BROOKLYN MOORE: You know every word of every song. She sings songs I used to listen to when I was eight and it brings you back.

[music — “Mean” by Taylor Swift]

ISABELLE LAUNCHES: Taylor Swift kicks off The Eras Tour on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. She will perform three shows in Chicago at Soldier Field from June 2-4. Ticketmaster and Taylor Nation have yet to announce additional ticket sales following the cancellation of the general admission sale.



[music — “Cornelia Street” by Taylor Swift]

ISABELLE LAUNCHES: Long story short, this is me trying… not to be jealous of everyone who sees Taylor Swift live.

[music]

ISABELLE LAUNCHES: From the Daily Northwestern, I'm Isabelle Butera. Thanks for listening to another episode of Podculture.

