Straightforward cast and English voice actors





Contents Voice actor Frey – Ella Balinska Cuff Voice Actor – Jonathan Cake Auden Voice Actor – Monica Barbaro Voice actor Robian – Anthony Skordi Olivia voice actor – Tajinae Turner Johedy voice actor – Keala Settle Tanta Sila – Janina Gavankar Tanta Prav – Pollyanna McIntosh Tanta Olas – Claudia Black Tanta Cinta – Kendal Rae Forspoken emphasizes storytelling, with Frey’s journey as a character central to the overall themes of the game. Naturally, a strong cast of actors needed to be assembled for a project like this, and some people acknowledged the voices of these characters. We’ll tell you the actor behind each major Forspoken character, and where you might know them from. This cast is a great mix of actors from a variety of backgrounds. Some have already played in many video games, but others are entering the gaming world for the first time after playing television and movies. If you’re looking for some help getting started in Forspoken, check out our Forspoken tips and tricks, as well as our guide to the best Forspoken spells, which will give you an edge in the game’s major boss battles. Voice actor Frey – Ella Balinska This is Ella Balinska’s first role in a video game, but she recently starred in the Resident Evil TV series and starred in a few movies like Run Sweetheart Run and Charlie’s Angels in 2019. Cuff Voice Actor – Jonathan Cake The voice of Frey’s sentient magical vambrace is provided by Jonathan Cake, who has appeared in many TV shows and movies over the years, but recently had a recurring role on the TV show Stargirl. Auden Voice Actor – Monica Barbaro Monica Barbaro had a big hit in 2022 with her role in Top Gun: Maverick, but this is her first role in a video game. Voice actor Robian – Anthony Skordi Scroll to continue Anthony Skordi is a veteran video game actor, having provided voiceovers for titles like Skyrim, Mass Effect, and Assassin’s Creed over the years. Olivia voice actor – Tajinae Turner Tajinae Turner is still at the start of her career, having her first credited role in 2020 and appearing on various TV shows since. Johedy voice actor – Keala Settle Johedy Klavido is best known for her role as Lettie Lutz on The Greatest Showman and has since played various television roles. Tanta Sila – Janina Gavankar Janina Gavankar has appeared in numerous TV shows, movies, and video games over the years, most recently providing the voice of Sinmara in God of War Ragnarok. Tanta Prav – Pollyanna McIntosh Pollyanna McIntosh is best known for her recurring role on The Walking Dead TV Show in 2017/2018, but has also appeared in a few video games, including Middle Earth: Shadow of War. Tanta Olas – Claudia Black Claudia Black is no stranger to gaming with roles in Destiny 2, Uncharted, and Mass Effect, to name a few. Tanta Cinta – Kendal Rae Kendal Rae has had a wide variety of TV and film roles over the years, but Tanta Cinta is her first performance in a video game.

