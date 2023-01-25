The first Bollywood blockbuster shot in Mallorca hits the big screen





cinephiles of Bollywood eagerly awaits the premiere on friday PathaneIndia’s first blockbuster to it was filmed in Mallorca. Comes to the big screen worldwide preceded by the video clip that promotes the filmrecorded in different coastal locations of the island, such as Cala Llamp, Camp de Mar and Calobraand who is one of the six the most viewed on YouTube, alongside that of Shakira and Bizarrap.

Under the title Song of Besharam Rankhas been viewed 236 million times in one month and since it was published it has been embroiled in controversy because Hindu fundamentalists and far-right parties of the Asian country have demanded that he withdraw because they consider that the dances are obscene. The protagonists of Pathane son Indian-born Danish actress and model Deepika Padukone and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and in the film they bring to life “two spies from the Indian intelligence agency who team up to solve a top-secret mission”, as the synopsis states. The thriller has a lot of action and the special effects are the work of the same expert who was responsible for creating them for the film Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise. The performers traveled to Mallorca in March last year and filmed at the aforementioned locations on musical scenes characteristic of Bollywood films.

The production company engaged on the island an average of 300 people between the three necessary camera teams, extras and dancers professionals, and there were days when up to 170 people gathered on the same stage. From India came the essential equipment for recording in European places, since in addition to Mallorca they also did it in Cadiz, Italy, Turkey, France and Russia, not counting the States United States, Afghanistan and India, as indicated in a press note from the distribution company in Spain, Lighthouse. He points out that Pathane is “the most ambitious project in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe So far a blockbuster featuring three of India’s most renowned artists’, the aforementioned and John Abraham, under the direction of Siddharth Anand. Casey O’Neill, one of the best in Hollywood and who is behind Top Gun: Maverick, Impossible mission and the movies of wonder. Previous The director of the Film Commission of Majorca, Pedro Barbadilloexplained yesterday that the contacts to bring Bollywood cinema to the island they started before covid at different festivals in india. “We had the precedent of a film shot in Spain in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobarawho made a splash in his country and applied for some 200,000 tourist visas to know the places where it was fixed,” he explained. And he added that there are six million Indians who live in Europe and watch a lot of Bollywood movies, so It’s one more window to show Mallorca. After Pathanein June another Asian industry film was recorded on the island, this time romantic, with scenes in the church square of Sóller and produced by Ranjan Films.

