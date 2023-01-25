Why do all celebrity weddings like KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty have similar clothes and photos?

Yet another wedding season is upon us. This means making multiple trips to boutiques and markets to get that perfect look.

For this, many of us go to seek inspiration from the social media handles of celebrities. After all, they have access to some of the best designers and makeup artists in the country.

What better place to look for wedding inspiration and create a budget version than the stars’ social media accounts?

However, lately, it seems Bollywood celebrities are also running out of ideas.

Be it Katrina-Vicky, Alia-Ranbir or Athiya Shetty and KL Rahuls wedding yesterday, everyone seems to look alike.



Athiya Shetty

I can’t help but think that after copying movies, Bollywood also started copying wedding looks without wanting to do anything different.

Keep a photo of all these couples wedding photos side by side and you will notice how similar they look. It’s like they all went to the same stylist and decided to match their wedding looks for an inside joke they’ll never understand.

Well, the joke is on them because they started looking alike in their photos.



Anouchka Sharma

Every celeb wedding photo lately seems to have the same beige or pastel pink look and similar poses where they all seem to laugh at a joke or stare into each other’s eyes while I stare at a plate of Biryani.

And somehow, they always have a photo ready to post a few minutes after the ceremony is over.

Meanwhile, we have to wait months to even get a glimpse of our own wedding photos and videos.



Katrina Kaif

When it comes to wedding outfits, beige is the new red.

Peach, pastel pink, beige, these are the colors that couples choose for their lehengas, sarees and sherwanis. Brides are opting for a more subdued, nude color palette to give the impression of a simple and understated wedding, while guests sip the finest liquor in some of the most gorgeous and expensive destinations.

Ironic, right?



Reuters

If I ever suggested from a distance that I wanted an off-white wedding lehenga with muted colors, my mom would give me a death stare until I walked over to the nearest shiny lehenga. It’s a wedding, not a funeral, shed say.

In fact, celebrities wear lehengas for different events on an ordinary day to look more festive than their own wedding attire.

Be it Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, every Bollywood couple has similar poses in their wedding photoshoot.

Admittedly, there are a few common poses in each photographers kitty that he asks all couples to do.

However, when you add a similar color palette and the fact that most of these photos are taken at golden hour for the best lighting, they tend to look nearly identical.



Alia Bhat

Looking at each other lovingly, laughing at the pundit, faces pressed together at just the right angle so the setting sun literally peeks through a small gap, every celebrity wedding photo shoot has these photos, especially those that they put on social media right after the wedding.



Athiya Shetty

We have spent our entire lives hearing from our parents and loved ones about the woes of booking a banquet hall or hotel for wedding rituals.

Today, everyone wants the outdoors the path to pheras because, photo achi aani chahiye! (photos must be good)

As if remakes weren’t enough, Bollywood has also lost its originality when it comes to planning its own weddings.