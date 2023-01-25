On Republic Day, Voices from Pakistan Salute Democracy, Bollywood, Shared History | Special hours





As we celebrate Republic Day, we receive well wishes from all over the country. This time we have voices from across the border. More than 75 years after Partition, perhaps it is time to recognize that respect, warmth and affection still exist between people living on both sides of the border. As the pain of the score comes to life through poetry recited by poet and lyricist Gulzar (at a public event for the Chand Parosa Hai album), these voices from across the border bring hope and a dream of peace. for the two countries, India and Pakistan. . This is evocatively evident from Sumaira Sarwats Republic Day Wishes for India. A yoga teacher and motivational speaker in Lahore, Sumaira talks about the futility of war and the havoc it wreaks on ordinary people in both countries. It’s time to get out of the scars of the past. People who share the same roots, traditions, culture and, most importantly, a long history, should not be confined to the prism of being adversaries, she says. This is what Nazrul Islam, journalist and resident of Peshawar, feels is the need of the hour. While history tells us not to repeat mistakes, it’s also important to step out of history’s shadow and create new memories. Especially when people are more than willing to meet halfway, showing warmth and friendship in face-to-face interactions. This is a point that Ali Palh from Karachi also makes. Ali, who is a lawyer, points out the commonalities between India and Pakistan. Interestingly, it’s not just the similarities that make Pakistanis love India. Differences are also recognized and celebrated. As Jaipal Chhabria rightly points out, the rule of the Constitution is a matter of pride for India. While neighbors have seen a slide towards martial law, India has remained on the path to democracy. Chhabria is a member of the National Commission for Minorities in Pakistan. It is India’s soft power, however, that ends up getting everyone excited. Indian cinema is a reflection of the culture, the textiles, the crafts, the life on this side of the border, giving a glimpse of what it means to be an Indian. Sehrish Manzoor, an HR professional and Bollywood fan, certainly appreciates the role he plays in interpersonal communication and wishes there were more opportunities to exchange ideas between the two countries. Whether it’s Indian cinema, culture, landscape or music, art lives and moves beyond borders. Najeeba Faiz, a well-known artist who works in Pakistan but is originally from Afghanistan, puts it concisely as she wishes in India on Republic Day. Anchor: Surjan Singh

Audio production: Shail Gupta

