Missing Julian Sands latest: Another hiker Jin Chung found alive on Mount Baldy where British actor disappeared





Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California? Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email The San Bernardino County Rescue Team has located the second hiker who went missing on the mountain where Julian Sands went missing. A 75-year-old hiker named Jin Chung was located on Tuesday January 24. Jin suffered weather-related injuries and a leg injury, but was able to get out with the help of crew members, the official statement said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other information is currently available. In other news, Sands’ brother Nick said he knows in my heart his brother is no longer alive as the search for the missing British actor enters its 11th day. In comments to his local Yorkshire newspaper, the Craven Herald, Nick said: He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he is gone. However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong. Sands was reported missing Jan. 13, prompting a major search and rescue effort by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office. The search effort was hampered by warnings of high winds near the San Gabriel Mountains, near where Sands is believed to have disappeared. Last week, the Sands family released the last known footage of him mountaineering, telling The Independent: This is how he would like to be seen, doing what he loved most a heroic mountaineer. Key points Show last update



1674617433 A missing hiker has been located on Mount Baldy The San Bernardino County Rescue Team located the second missing hiker on Mount Baldy. A 75-year-old hiker named Jin Chung was located Tuesday, Jan. 24, by the search and rescue team, according to San Bernardino County Sheriffs. Jin suffered weather-related injuries and a leg injury, but was able to get out with the help of crew members, the statement said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other information is currently available. Peony HirwaniJanuary 25, 2023 03:30 1674633600 Is the climate crisis behind a series of California hiker tragedies? On a clear day, the summit of Mount Baldy, located in Southern California, rises to 10,000 feet, overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. The mountain is emblematic of a growing threat: the deadly impact of the climate crisis on one of America’s favorite pastimes, the great outdoors. Two people have died and a third man, British actor Julian Sands, remains missing after nearly a week. The IndependentsJosh Marcus studies the link between climbing accidents and climate. Bevan HurleyJanuary 25, 2023 08:00 1674631853 High profile efforts delayed as search for Julian Sands nears end of second week An update shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said extensive ground and aerial searches for Julian Sands had already taken place in the lower areas, but no evidence of the actors’ locations. had been found. The official statement added that further search on higher ground for Sands is still not possible due to poor conditions. The sheriffs department is approaching the second full week of the search for missing hiker Julian Sands, the online statement said. Numerous ground and aerial search efforts took place. To date, Mr Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been uncovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting. The statement adds: Regardless of the precautions taken by hikers, the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department strongly recommends that hikers avoid dangerous mountainous areas, such as Mount Baldy, at this time. Peony HirwaniJanuary 25, 2023 07:30 1674630000 Julian Sands’ brother says he knows in his heart his brother is gone Julian Sands’ brother has revealed he knows in his heart that his missing brother is no longer alive. Nick Sands, from Gargrave, Yorkshire, saidthe Craven Heraldthat he had accepted that the prospects of finding theLeaving Las Vegas11 days after he disappeared in dangerous conditions in a California mountain range, the actor had virtually disappeared. He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he is gone, Nick Sands told the local news site. However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong. Bevan HurleyJanuary 25, 2023 07:00 1674626400 Julian Sands’ family thanks heroic efforts of search and rescue teams Monday, theLeaving Las VegasThe family of stars thanked the authorities for their heroic efforts in the search. Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams listed below who brave harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian back. at home, the statement read. Bevan HurleyJanuary 25, 2023 06:00 1674621033 Update from San Bernardino County sheriffs on the search for Julian Sands The Sheriffs Department also announced that they are approaching the second full week of the search for missing hiker Julian Sands. Numerous search efforts on the ground and in the air have taken place, the new statement said. To date, Mr Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been uncovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting. Peony HirwaniJanuary 25, 2023 04:30 1674619216 Julian Sands’ family are worried over the disappearance of the British actor The search for Julian Sands is now in its 11th day, with his family releasing a statement on Monday thanking the authorities for their heroic efforts. His family is worried mad, a close friend saidThe Independent. Bevan HurleyJanuary 25, 2023 04:00 1674615616 Watch: Who is the missing British actor in California? Watch below a brief history of Julian Sands biography, career milestones and details surrounding his missing person case. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.3889%"/> Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California? British actor Julian Sands has disappeared in California after going on a hike last week. The star of critically acclaimed films including The Killing Fields and A Room With a View went missing in Mount Baldy on Friday the 13th. Evgenia Citkowitz, his wife, reported the 65-year-old missing and his vehicle was was found in the mountain range region. This video describes who he is, his career milestones and the details surrounding his missing person’s case. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter. Bevan HurleyJanuary 25, 2023 03:00 1674611116 Is the climate crisis behind a series of California hiker tragedies? On a clear day, the summit of Mount Baldy, located in Southern California, rises to 10,000 feet, overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. The mountain is emblematic of a growing threat: the deadly impact of the climate crisis on one of America’s favorite pastimes, the great outdoors. Two people have died and a third man, British actor Julian Sands, remains missing after nearly a week. The Independents Josh Marcus studies the link between climbing accidents and climate. Bevan HurleyJanuary 25, 2023 1:45 a.m. 1674607516 It’s a tragedy for all of us The climbing community deals a lot with this, but it’s still a tragedy for all of us, said Gordon Janow, director of Alpine Ascents International.The Independent. Mr Janow said he would remember his 20-year-old friend as a Renaissance man who was as comfortable in the mountains as he was in front of the camera. Bevan HurleyJanuary 25, 2023 12:45 a.m.

