Pathaan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s big comeback is set to deliver a Rs 50 crore-plus opening





Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited return to the lead roles, the action-thriller Pathane, has finally hit theaters, and fans are flocking in droves to support Bollywood’s Badshaah. After a terrific response week, in which Pathaan set advance sales records, the film is poised to deliver a smash box office opening.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to hit the Rs 50 crore mark on opening day alone, which would put it a touching distance from the first day figures released by Hrithik Roshan-star War (Rs 53.3 crore), Thugs by Aamir Khan of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore) and the Hindi dubbed version of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 53.9 crore). Pathaan will comfortably top Happy New Year’s first Rs 44 crore figure and become SRK’s best opener of all time. Incidentally, Hrithik Roshan is set to appear as his War in Pathaan character, as YRF builds their shared universe of spy movies. The film had sold tickets worth Rs 32 crore before its release, and after the early morning rush, PathanePerformance of will depend on word of mouth and other factors. But with holidays and a weekend coming up, Pathaan could be looking at massive numbers over the next few days. In terms of advance bookings, Pathaan overtook SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and was only 2 hours ahead of KGF before being released on Wednesday morning. This is all the more remarkable given that it is not technically a sequel (despite being part of YRF’s spy universe) and was not released during the historically lucrative Diwali, Eid or Christmas holidays. Pathaan is Shah Rukh’s first leading role in over four years. After the critical and commercial failure of his film Zero in 2018, the actor took a step back and took the time to reevaluate his career. Last year he appeared in cameos in three films – Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra. 2023 should be a big year for SRK. He will follow Pathaan with Jawan of Atlee, then will play in Dunki of Rajkumar Hirani.

