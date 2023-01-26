Hulu Drops ‘Solar Opposites’ Justin Roiland – The Hollywood Reporter





rick and morty and solar opposites co-creator Justin Roiland has been dropped from this latest series following revelations of a domestic violence accusation against him. Hulu, which broadcasts solar oppositesalso removes Roiland from its recently launched series koala man, where he is an executive producer and voice actor. 20th Television Animation, where Roiland had an overall deal and which produces both series, also cut ties. “We have terminated our association with Justin Roiland,” Hulu and 20th TV Animation said in a statement. The move by the two Disney units comes a day after Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland. He co-created solar opposites with a friend rick and morty alum Mike McMahan and also voices one of the show’s main characters. solar opposites has aired three seasons so far and is renewed with a fifth. koala man, which premiered on January 9, hails from creator Michael Cusack and showrunners Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Both that and solar opposites should continue without Roiland’s participation. Roiland has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges stemming from a 2020 incident in Orange County, California. His attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, called media coverage of the charges “inaccurate,” saying in a statement, “To be clear, not only is Justin innocent, but we also expect this case to be in the works.” to be rejected”. once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. Roiland was charged with one count of domestic assault with bodily harm and one count of false imprisonment by threat, violence, fraud and/or deception after a January 2020 incident involving an unnamed woman who he was dating. The case has progressed slowly through the court system since then; BNC News was the first to report publicly on the case on January 12, when Roiland was in court for a preliminary hearing. He is due back in court for another hearing on April 27. Hulu, 20th Television Animation and Adult Swim initially did not comment when the charges against Roiland were revealed. This continued until Tuesday, when Adult Swim released a one-line statement saying that the Warner Bros. Discovery “ended its association with Justin Roiland”. He will no longer work in the rick and morty writers room, and his voice roles — he plays both lead characters — will be recast as the series continues through a 70-episode Adult Swim order placed in 2018. Forty episodes remain on that order, which will take rick and morty through a 10th season. Co-creator Dan Harmon will serve as the series’ sole showrunner. Roiland has also resigned from Squanch Games, the video game developer he founded in 2016.

