Karan Johar Reviews Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan Says Bollywood You May Have Been Slandered And Boycotted But..





Karan Johar has delivered his verdict on Pathaan. He praised the Shah Rukh Khan-directed film and had strong words to say about the industry as a whole.

Karan Johar was overthrown by Pathaan.

By India Today Web Desk: It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t been a particularly good year for Bollywood, as several big budget films flopped and the industry faced criticism from all corners. Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan opened to a thunderous response at the box office today, January 25, giving the brotherhood reason to rejoice. Karan Johar has now reviewed Pathaan and paid tribute to the film and Bollywood in general. KARAN JOHAR SALUTES PATHAN On Wednesday, January 25, Karan Johar congratulated the team behind Pathaan and called the film the biggest blockbuster. His message read: I can’t remember the last time I had such a fun time at the cinema!!!! This one is just the biggest blockbuster!!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, fame, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk the hottest, handsomest and most sensational agent you’ll ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly realized and conceptualized by SID ANAND! He knows how to edit a film as very few know how to do it. I’m so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see it! But his vision and genius are insurmountable! And as for the ROI! He didn’t go anywhere he just waited for the right moment to SETTLE! I love you bhai @iamsrk!!! I love you Adi! And I love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and boycotted, but no one can deny that when you walk into your life, no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK everyone!!!! (no spoiler but the best sequence of the movie is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped!!!!! READ ALSO | Kamal Haasan praises ‘brother’ Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan’s release, says ‘heard great reports’ ALL ABOUT PATHAAN Pathjaan is a spy thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand. The film revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. The film stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. John Abraham plays the antagonist, while Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger from the Tiger franchise. Pathan is currently playing in theaters around the world in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. . Posted on: January 25, 2023

