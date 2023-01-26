James at 15, ‘Salems Lot’ actor was 62 – Deadline





Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of NBC’s sometimes controversial teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, Calif. He was 62 years old. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the 70s, also starred in the 1979 TV miniseries Salem lot, based on the novel by Stephen King. He played the central character of Mark Petrie, the young horror movie buff turned vampire hunter. In the scariest and most memorable scene in the film, he is visited by a classmate who has turned into a vampire and floats strangely past Mark’s bedroom window. Lance Kerwin and Reggie Nalder in “Salem’s Lot” (1979) Everett-Collection Kerwin’s television career began in the early to mid-1970s with guest appearances on such shows as little house on the prairie, Emergency! and wonder womanbut his breakthrough role came in 1977 with James at 15. The coming-of-age drama series was creator-writer Dan Wakefield’s attempt to present a more realistic portrayal of teenagers than was common at the time. The show made headlines in 1978 when, with the new title James at 16, The main character of Kerwin lost her virginity to a Swedish exchange student. Two years later, Kerwin starred in the TV movie The boy who drank too muchstarring Scott Baio as a teenage alcoholic. Kerwin continued to perform through the mid-1990s, usually as a guest star on episodic television. By the end of the decade, he had retired from acting to become a youth minister. He then moved to Hawaii to work for the U-Turn for Christ ministry. A 2021 GoFundMe page indicated that Kerwin had fallen on hard times after suffering from various health issues. Along with Savanah, he is survived by his children Fox, Terah, Kailani and Justus. Information about a planned ceremony after the death is expected in the coming weeks.

