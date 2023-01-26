Pathaan Craze: Midnight Shows Added to Meet Unprecedented Demand | Bollywood





It’s been hours since Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan hit cinemas across India and it looks like the craze isn’t going away anytime soon. Given its huge response on opening day, Yash Raj Films has now added an after-midnight show at 12:30 a.m. across the country starting Wednesday to meet audience demand. Read also : Pathaan film review: Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film is action-packed, logic-weak Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​has confirmed the development, PATHAAN MIDNIGHT SHOWS BEGIN #YRF adds late night shows from #Pathaan – starting tonight [from 12.30 am] – across #India to meet unprecedented public demand. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh in a feature film. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film opened to massive celebrations among fans across India, followed by sessions of dancing, hooting and even whistling in single-screen theaters and crowd-filled multiplexes. According to PTI, it opened on 5,000 screens with major cities, such as Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, starting with broadcasts as early as 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Apart from that, more than 300 screens have been added to meet the demand, which now stands at 8,500 worldwide, according to Taran. It will be the first blockbuster of 2023. 2022 has been disappointing for the Hindi film industry. But Pathaan will serve as oxygen to the diseased lungs of the industry… Controversy puts your film in the limelight. Don’t underestimate the audience, Taran said in an interview with ANI. He also shared his first-hand experience of a debut show and called it a larger-than-life, well-made artist. Apart from this, several celebrities also praised Shah Rukh Khan star and shouted on social media. From Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar to Anurag Kashyap and Raveena Tandon, many were very impressed after seeing the film. Pathaan’s Hindustan Times review said: “Pathaan doesn’t bore you but seems a bit stretched in the second half when you feel like getting to the climax. There is some dialogue that makes you laugh or feels too heavy, but the overall writing isn’t impressive enough to leave a mark Pathaan is action packed but best not to question the logic behind the gravity defying lifts and drops as there are none They’re a visual treat and a spectacle that immerses you in it without even trying too hard.It gets a little too unrealistic at times, but that’s what you get when filmmakers try to scale a movie to an actor’s scale. Hollywood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/pathaan-craze-midnight-shows-of-shah-rukh-khan-s-film-added-to-meet-unprecedented-demand-101674658887981.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos