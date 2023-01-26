Opening date set for Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and a first look at the menu





Disney today announced that Disney’s Hollywood Studios Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open March 23, 2023 at Walt Disney World. At Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Andy created a new rodeo arena for all his favorite toys, complete with iconic Toy Story play pieces and characters, stickers and more. Imagineers worked closely with Disney Pixar Animation Studios to bring the space to life, developing unique designs and artwork only found in the restaurant. We are thrilled to work with our partners at Disney Pixar Animation Studios to create this unforgettable dining experience that blends great food, storytelling and fantasy,” said Ben van Beusekom, Senior Artisan Specialist, Walt Disney Imagineering. A visit to this special place is a must for Toy Story fans who love Andy and his toys as much as we do. When guests enter the Roundup Rodeo barbecue, they become Andys honorary toys. Arriving in the dining room, they enter a scene depicting a booming toy rodeo and come face to face with life-size figures. Jessie and Trixie take the reins in the first dining room, while Bo Peep and his sheep command center stage in the second. Reservation details for the new Toy Story Land tabletop restaurant are yet to be announced, but now we have a first look at the menu. Starters Start with Prospectors Homemade Cheddar Biscuits served with bell pepper jelly. Salads Tomato salad : Marinated tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette and garnished with fresh dill (herbal)

: Marinated tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette and garnished with fresh dill (herbal) Rexs Romaine and Kale Salad : Romaine and kale tossed with green apples, pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries tossed with a green goddess dressing

: Romaine and kale tossed with green apples, pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries tossed with a green goddess dressing watermelon salad: Watermelon cubes topped with freshly torn mint leaves (vegetable) House smoked meats, including: Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs s: pork chops to die for, slowly cooked for hours in our on-site smokehouse

s: pork chops to die for, slowly cooked for hours in our on-site smokehouse Beef brisket with buttercups : Hand-sliced ​​beef brisket, smoked then slow-cooked to juicy perfection

: Hand-sliced ​​beef brisket, smoked then slow-cooked to juicy perfection There’s a sausage in my boot : Spicy pork sausage grilled on oak wood to give it a little extra

: Spicy pork sausage grilled on oak wood to give it a little extra BBQ chicken in style! Chicken brined for 48 hours, rubbed with our secret barbecue spices and smoked until tender and juicy Salted vegetable offers are available on request: Slow-smoked cauliflower topped with a sweet harissa fillet and a crunchy walnut gremolata

topped with a sweet harissa fillet and a crunchy walnut gremolata Oven roasted bratwurst it’s tender and juicy, sliced ​​to perfection

it’s tender and juicy, sliced ​​to perfection impossible chop seasoned with spices, then roasted and glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce and skewered on a candy cane bone

seasoned with spices, then roasted and glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce and skewered on a candy cane bone All main courses are served with an assortment of sweet, traditional and spicy BBQ sauces. Choose four of the following sides for the table The married potatoes : Loaded potato barrels drizzled with green goddess dressing, cheese sauce and seasoned BBQ spices

: Loaded potato barrels drizzled with green goddess dressing, cheese sauce and seasoned BBQ spices Force Field Fried Pickles : Giant pickle wedges coated in dill breading and fried to perfection

: Giant pickle wedges coated in dill breading and fried to perfection Doooooooooog Slinky Mac and Cheese : Spiral pasta in a creamy homemade cheese sauce topped with crumbled cheddar cheese crackers

: Spiral pasta in a creamy homemade cheese sauce topped with crumbled cheddar cheese crackers Bukin Bacon Beans : A favorite traditional barbecue picnic (plant-based)

: A favorite traditional barbecue picnic (plant-based) Cowpoke corn on the cob : Grilled and seasoned with a blend of chili-lime spices, cilantro, cotija cheese and lime juice

: Grilled and seasoned with a blend of chili-lime spices, cilantro, cotija cheese and lime juice Medium Potato Salad : Homemade recipe with red potatoes

: Homemade recipe with red potatoes vegetable salad : Crispy shredded vegetable salad that is a summer favourite! (herbal)

: Crispy shredded vegetable salad that is a summer favourite! (herbal) Campfire Roasted Vegetables: A variety of roasted seasonal vegetables (plant-based) Desserts Cupcake the Fork: Forky is cooking something sweet! A classic chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate ganache center topped with velvety graham cracker buttercream and a sugar cookie

Forky is cooking something sweet! A classic chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate ganache center topped with velvety graham cracker buttercream and a sugar cookie Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake : An iconic creamy dessert that balances the spiciness of cheesecake with the natural sweetness of blueberries and lemon

: An iconic creamy dessert that balances the spiciness of cheesecake with the natural sweetness of blueberries and lemon Billys Chocolate Silky Pie : Layers of graham cracker crust and silky chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream

: Layers of graham cracker crust and silky chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream Apple Pie Goat Cheese : A picnic classic! Tangy apples and warm pie spice balance perfectly with the creamy sweet filling under a crumble crust

: A picnic classic! Tangy apples and warm pie spice balance perfectly with the creamy sweet filling under a crumble crust Gruffs Strawberry Peach Pie: With its soft and silky peaches and strawberry acidity, this dessert is a fruity delight! (herbal) Craft Cocktails for Adults Snake Eye Margarita : Inspired by a summer barbecue with watermelon, smoke and a little spice!

: Inspired by a summer barbecue with watermelon, smoke and a little spice! rum punch : Rum punch with vibrant flavors of passion fruit and pineapple finished with a smoky spicy topping

: Rum punch with vibrant flavors of passion fruit and pineapple finished with a smoky spicy topping Chocolate with a grown-up twist : A blend of chocolate rum, horchata liqueur, cocoa and toasted marshmallow flavors

: A blend of chocolate rum, horchata liqueur, cocoa and toasted marshmallow flavors Frozen peanut butter and jelly : A fun icy twist on classic peanut butter and jelly with peanut butter whiskey

: A fun icy twist on classic peanut butter and jelly with peanut butter whiskey Whiskey lemonade : A new version of a strawberry lemonade made with Tennessee whiskey and a bitter Italian aperitif

: A new version of a strawberry lemonade made with Tennessee whiskey and a bitter Italian aperitif The rodeo mule : A classic patio sip, this mule mixes vodka with fresh juices and ginger beer

: A classic patio sip, this mule mixes vodka with fresh juices and ginger beer A selection of beers, hard ciders and wines by the glass are available. Non-alcoholic offers Mollys Iced Iced Tea : A frosty concoction with flavors of iced tea and citrus

: A frosty concoction with flavors of iced tea and citrus frozen cocoa : A frozen mix of cocoa and vanilla topped with miniature marshmallows

: A frozen mix of cocoa and vanilla topped with miniature marshmallows partysaurus rex: Strawberry lemonade is even more fun when you top it with gummy worms!

