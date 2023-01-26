Kingwood Womens Club to Celebrate Mardi Gras with a Hollywood Wink

The Kingwood Womens Club is ready for a repeat. Last year the club held its first ever Mardi Gras fundraiser and let the good times roll, let the good times roll.

It was a smash hit, said club president Kathy Adkins.

Now the club is preparing to host the second annual Mardi Gras Ball on February 11.

We were so amazed and thrilled to death by last year’s success, the bewildered president said.

Adkins, who is from Louisiana, says there is a large contingent of Cajuns from Magnolia State among their membership and they are ready for the second round of Mardi Party.

It’s an idea we’ve been thinking about for a number of years, Adkins said.

Adkins and his co-chair Doris Amy pitched the idea to the club which gave its fundraising blessing to Kingwood Country Club last year.

There was no theme the first year, but the members bought into the idea, and Adkins and Amy were surprised by the reaction.

Everyone went crazy for the costumes, the decorations were top notch, the food was great and Mickey Hobbs had us dancing after midnight, she said.

In the end, the sold-out event with 270 people raised over $8,000 that the club used to give back to the community.

After the success of the first year, it was certain that the fundraiser would return in February.

So many people noticed they thought they were walking the red carpet when they walked in. Doris and I looked at each other and decided this had to be the theme for Hollywood glamor this year, she exclaimed.

They chose the post-golden era of Hollywood. There will be a life-size stand-up of Marilyn Monroe in her iconic white dress created by costume designer William Travilla for the 1955 film, The Seven-Year Itch for guest photo ops.

There is a red carpet for guests to enter the country club.

We’ve asked each of our participating members to go see Pat Guard at the Veranda Restaurant in Kingwood and have a glamorous photo taken, Adkins said. Guard, who is a professional photographer, will post the photos throughout the country club featuring the members.

We also have two life-size Oscar statues and piles of beads and decorations. The ballroom will just explode in purple, green and gold, she said.

New this year, they will have a live auction with several glamorous items to bid on, including three nights in a condo on Barton Creek, a beautiful lakeside retreat on Lake Livingston, a basket of bourbon and some number of other items to be revealed at the ball.

Keen to raise the bar, the club will offer a limited number of seats at a capacity of 350 for this year’s ball, which is around 80 per cent full.

I’ve been working on numbers all day (Tuesday) and haven’t processed PayPal payments yet, but this will get us past that 80%. We were getting closer, Amy said.

To help boost profits, the club is offering a Premiere Table where guests can choose their own table in the ballroom, receive two bottles of wine or two drink tickets per person at the table, and a bag full of goodies.

Mickey Hobbs will be back and shaking things up on the dance floor, she said.

The live auction begins around 8:30 p.m. with music starting at 9 p.m. and dancing until midnight.

My goal is to put Kingwood Mardi Gras on the map like Tilman Fertitta did for Galveston, she said.

Amy said that if they hit their target, they would have even more money to give back to charities in the area.

We try to keep it local, including scholarships for Lone Star College-Kingwood students, many of whom have returned to our club meetings to thank us and let us know how the money has helped change their lives, a- she declared.

Donations to other charities such as Meals on Wheels, Society of St. Stephen, Mission Northeast and Feed My Lambs help them in their mission to reach out to those in need of help or a helping hand. hand.

The Kingwood Womens Club raised $131,000 last year to get back into the community.

We had 20 new members signed up for our last cafe, Amy said, pushing the membership count to over 100.

This year alone, their community service hours exceed 4,500.

Doors to the Krewe de Bon Femme Mardi Gras Ball Hollywood Glam open at 6 p.m. at the Kingwood Country Club and ticket prices range from $100 to $150. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit their website at www.kingwoodwomensclub.org.