Connect with us

Entertainment

Kingwood Womens Club to Celebrate Mardi Gras with a Hollywood Wink

 


The Kingwood Womens Club is ready for a repeat. Last year the club held its first ever Mardi Gras fundraiser and let the good times roll, let the good times roll.

It was a smash hit, said club president Kathy Adkins.

MARDI GRAS: Where to Score Royal Cake Flavor in Houston Beyond the Traditional Cake

Now the club is preparing to host the second annual Mardi Gras Ball on February 11.

We were so amazed and thrilled to death by last year’s success, the bewildered president said.

Adkins, who is from Louisiana, says there is a large contingent of Cajuns from Magnolia State among their membership and they are ready for the second round of Mardi Party.

It’s an idea we’ve been thinking about for a number of years, Adkins said.

Adkins and his co-chair Doris Amy pitched the idea to the club which gave its fundraising blessing to Kingwood Country Club last year.

INSIDER NEWSLETTER: Stay up to date on important stories and news to know around Kingwood, Humble and Atascocita

There was no theme the first year, but the members bought into the idea, and Adkins and Amy were surprised by the reaction.

Everyone went crazy for the costumes, the decorations were top notch, the food was great and Mickey Hobbs had us dancing after midnight, she said.

In the end, the sold-out event with 270 people raised over $8,000 that the club used to give back to the community.

After the success of the first year, it was certain that the fundraiser would return in February.

So many people noticed they thought they were walking the red carpet when they walked in. Doris and I looked at each other and decided this had to be the theme for Hollywood glamor this year, she exclaimed.

They chose the post-golden era of Hollywood. There will be a life-size stand-up of Marilyn Monroe in her iconic white dress created by costume designer William Travilla for the 1955 film, The Seven-Year Itch for guest photo ops.

There is a red carpet for guests to enter the country club.

We’ve asked each of our participating members to go see Pat Guard at the Veranda Restaurant in Kingwood and have a glamorous photo taken, Adkins said. Guard, who is a professional photographer, will post the photos throughout the country club featuring the members.

We also have two life-size Oscar statues and piles of beads and decorations. The ballroom will just explode in purple, green and gold, she said.

New this year, they will have a live auction with several glamorous items to bid on, including three nights in a condo on Barton Creek, a beautiful lakeside retreat on Lake Livingston, a basket of bourbon and some number of other items to be revealed at the ball.

Keen to raise the bar, the club will offer a limited number of seats at a capacity of 350 for this year’s ball, which is around 80 per cent full.

I’ve been working on numbers all day (Tuesday) and haven’t processed PayPal payments yet, but this will get us past that 80%. We were getting closer, Amy said.

To help boost profits, the club is offering a Premiere Table where guests can choose their own table in the ballroom, receive two bottles of wine or two drink tickets per person at the table, and a bag full of goodies.

Mickey Hobbs will be back and shaking things up on the dance floor, she said.

The live auction begins around 8:30 p.m. with music starting at 9 p.m. and dancing until midnight.

My goal is to put Kingwood Mardi Gras on the map like Tilman Fertitta did for Galveston, she said.

MUSIC: Mardi Gras Galveston will feature headliners Chris Janson and Ghostland Observatory

Amy said that if they hit their target, they would have even more money to give back to charities in the area.

We try to keep it local, including scholarships for Lone Star College-Kingwood students, many of whom have returned to our club meetings to thank us and let us know how the money has helped change their lives, a- she declared.

Donations to other charities such as Meals on Wheels, Society of St. Stephen, Mission Northeast and Feed My Lambs help them in their mission to reach out to those in need of help or a helping hand. hand.

The Kingwood Womens Club raised $131,000 last year to get back into the community.

We had 20 new members signed up for our last cafe, Amy said, pushing the membership count to over 100.

This year alone, their community service hours exceed 4,500.

Doors to the Krewe de Bon Femme Mardi Gras Ball Hollywood Glam open at 6 p.m. at the Kingwood Country Club and ticket prices range from $100 to $150. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit their website at www.kingwoodwomensclub.org.

[email protected]

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/neighborhood/humble-kingwood/article/kingwood-mardi-gras-hollywood-style-17740135.php

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: