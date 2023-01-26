A Soft Landing – The Daily Utah Chronicle





(Courtesy of Lionsgate and G-BASE Entertainment)

Plane, the producer/actor’s latest action thriller Gerard Butler, follows star Brodie Torrence, a pilot forced to make an emergency landing on a hostile militarized island. Worried about the survival of his crew and passengers, Brodie finds himself dependent on Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a homicide convict transported by the FBI. Gerard Butler’s face plastered on every advertisement for this film may have caught your eye, but you’ll soon realize that this January release doesn’t have much else to offer. With made-for-TV action, visual noise disguised as characters, and lazy cinematography, a better name for Plane would be Plain. The saving graces Granted, Gerard Butler and Mike Colter go all out in what could have been an easy paycheck movie. That effort pays off in a dynamic that best resembles a buddy cop duo, Butler as a kind-hearted leader and Colter as a soldier hardened by harsh reality. You can really tell that they work with everything they received. Unfortunately for them, no one else seemed to care. Looks like this movie was AI generated to maximize profits. People love disaster movies, people love action movies; combine the two to create instant success. It’s an idea that works on paper, but Plane feels just as lazily produced by the Hollywood machine as you’d expect. Everything else The most glaring and striking culprit of the laziness is the film’s cinematography. In a mid-game fight scene, Brodie gets into a hand-to-hand fight with a terrorist, so the cinematographer opted to shoot with a handheld camera. There’s a time and place for handheld shots, but when the camera shakes so hard I can barely figure out who’s fighting who or who’s winning, it becomes a problem. Not only that, but the abundance of extreme close-ups of Gerard Butler’s face made me wonder how much a man’s neck could sweat. Then comes the casting. After the credits, I could name maybe three characters, but there were always actors filling the screen space. This is best demonstrated in the search and rescue section of the film. In this section, Brodie and Louis attempt to save the crew and passengers from the terrorist’s capture. Usually, in a group of 20-30 people, at least one person gets up and tries an escape with the others, but not by “Plane”. The background characters aren’t meant to imitate people, they’re just meant to be damsels in distress that the protagonist has to save. Finally, and most importantly, was the action. The thing I look forward to the most B-movies like this is the promise of half-decent action sequences, but even that fell short. The action consists of men firing from cover, reloading from cover and occasionally being “shot down”. This was especially prevalent during the final shootout. Every gun seemed to have bad cropping JPEG picture with a muzzle flash attached to its end. It doesn’t sound so bad Of course, maybe I’m being a little harsh. “Plane” is a B-movie that takes itself too seriously and just wants a paycheck. A salary, to which, of course, I contributed. “Plane” is mediocre, but in my opinion, it’s much worse than being bad. If a movie, something that’s supposed to evoke an emotional response, can’t even be bad, something is seriously wrong and deserves a closer look. Unless you have a thing for crashing planes or the sweat from the neck of Gerard Butler, Plane isn’t worth your time. [email protected] @thezachus

