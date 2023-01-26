CoreWeave Acquires Conductor Technologies for Cloud-Based GPUs for Media and Entertainment





Connect with the top gaming leaders in Los Angeles during GamesBeat Summit 2023 on May 22-23. register here. CoreWeave acquired Conductor Technologies so it could serve special effects (VFX) companies with cloud-based graphics processing technologies. CoreWeave said the deal will give the media and entertainment industry access to the industry’s fastest and most flexible cloud infrastructure with intuitive, easy-to-use workflows for rendering content. large-scale graphic images. The acquisition expands CoreWeave’s suite of solutions and capabilities for visual effects and animation studios to easily integrate cloud workloads. With the addition of Conductor Technologies, CoreWeave will have 95 employees, with Conductor Technologies CEO Mac Moore now leading CoreWeave’s media and entertainment division under CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator. Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles on May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds in the gaming industry sharing their updates on the latest developments. register here The combined companies said they could eliminate friction in the setup process for customers. By enhancing existing functionality, Conductor customers will be able to further leverage solutions, including access to a wide range of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs). Demand for cloud-based GPU resources to render visual effects and animation projects has skyrocketed, while persistent supply chain challenges have hampered access to compute. CoreWeave delivers the specialized resources our customers rely on at scale, expanding options for studios and artists to get work done quickly and efficiently, Moore said in a statement. So far we have focused our development on mitigating pain points specifically in content production with the artist in mind and we are excited to extend the Conductors feature to also benefit CoreWeave customers on workloads high-performance computing, including AI and ML. CoreWeave is already helping to modernize VFX and rendering workflows as one of its core offerings providing flexible on-demand artist workstations, virtually unlimited rendering capacity, and network storage. Customers can take advantage of highly optimized NVIDIA GPUs and CPUs for rendering on demand and at scale. VFX Pipeline’s modular solutions provide flexibility, scalability, and an intuitive path to migrate to the cloud. You’d be hard pressed to find a more efficient path to access cloud-based resources than Conductor. With intuitive orchestration across various compute options and application license management, it removes the headaches associated with rotating cloud resources. We are excited to bring the Conductor team and development resources together under the CoreWeave banner as we collaborate with the common goal of helping shape the future of cloud-based technology, Intrator said in a statement. CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, providing large scale GPU computing resources in addition to fast and flexible infrastructure. CoreWeave creates cloud-based solutions for compute-intensive VFX and rendering, machine learning and AI, batch processing, and pixel streaming use cases that are up to 35x faster and 80% cheaper than large, widespread public clouds, the company said. The GamesBeat credo when covering the video game industry is “where passion meets business”. What does it mean? We want to tell you how much the news means to you, not only as a decision maker in a game studio, but also as a game fan. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about and engage with the industry. Discover our Briefings.

