Pathaan morning shows canceled in Indore after protests; deployed police | Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with his highly anticipated film Pathaan in a full-fledged role after four years. As fans across the country thronged to theaters to catch the film’s morning show, a few Pathaan shows were canceled in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. According to the PTI news agency, this happened after local political organizations protested the film. Read also : Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Comeback Movie Is Full Of Action

Prior to its release, Pathaan was mired in controversy due to his song Besharam Rang, as many, including politicians, criticized the song for hurting religious feelings. PTI has now reported that Hindu Jagran Manch activists protested outside the Sapna-Sangeeta Cinema in Indore with saffron flags when the film was released on Wednesday. According to eyewitnesses, a few protesters entered the theater premises and asked the audience to leave, saying they would not allow the film to be shown.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal activists also protested the screening of Pathaan at Kastur cinema in the city. They reportedly chanted slogans against Shah Rukh Khan. Shortly thereafter, police were deployed to both theaters.

PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police Dishesh Agrawal as saying: “Hindu activists Jagran Manch and Bajrang Dal have protested Pathaan film. Consequently, some of its morning shows were canceled. Asked about other Pathaan performances, he added that an appropriate decision will be made considering the public order situation.

Earlier many raised questions about Besharam Rang which features Shah Rukh and Deepika romancing in Spain. In the song, Deepika’s outfits, including her saffron swimsuit, were criticized by some of the people. Later, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification with multiple cuts. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned BJP party workers against making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies during the recent party meeting. He did not name any particular film.

