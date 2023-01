Lance Kerwin dead: James at 15, Salem’s Lot actor was 62

Actor Lance Kerwin, who starred in ‘James at 15’ TV series and Mark Petrie, the teenager who becomes a vampire hunter in Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ miniseries, has died Tuesday in San Clemente, Calif. He was 62 years old. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is underway, according to his daughter Savanah. Kerwin began his career as a child actor, known primarily for his television and film roles, including the TV movie “The Boy Who Drank Too Much.” “James at 15” became “James at 16” in Season 2. Kerwin starred as James Hunter in “James at 15” and “James at 16”. Premiering in 1977, “James at 15” followed a young teenager fascinated by photography, who was forced to move with his family from Oregon to Massachusetts. The series would face controversy after airing an episode where James engages in premarital sex and loses his virginity, sparking thousands of protest letters. The story of the troubled teenager will continue on “James at 16” and will air with 21 episodes on NBC during the 1977-78 season. The series was notable for dealing with topical issues and most 1970s teen shows featured actors in their twenties, such as “Happy Days”. Although “James at 15” only lasted two seasons, Kerwin’s starring role would turn him into a teen idol. The teenage sensation was adored by millions of girls in the 1970s, helping her land several covers in fan magazines, including Tiger Beat. In a interview 2019he talked about working with Tobe Hopper on “Salem’s Lot”, which he said was on a “totally different level than most of the directors I’ve worked with”. “One scene that was quite interesting was the scene in the bedroom when the vampire boy, I think it was Danny Glick, comes to the window saying, Let me in. Let me in. During this whole scene, the film was running upside down in the camera. We started at the end and backed up to the beginning where I’m in bed and open my eyes. That’s why it seems like there’s something different…something weird about it. The smoke flows differently because of the way that scene was shot,” he told interviewer Casey Chambers. Throughout the 1970s, the “James at 15” actor appeared in a variety of television series and TV movies, including “Wonder Woman,” “Insight,” “The Family Holvak,” and “Young Joe, the Forgotten. Kennedy”. One of his last roles was in the 1995 film “Outbreak” and he returned to the screen last year in “The Wind and the Reckoning.” Lance Kerwin has made appearances at horror conventions for his role in “Salem’s Lot.”

Getty Images He then became a youth pastor in California and Hawaii. Kerwin was born November 6, 1960, in Newport Beach, California and began appearing on television as a young teenager in “Little House on the Prairie,” “Emergency!” and “Canon”. Kerwin is survived by his five children: Savanah, Fox, Terah, Kailani and Justus.

