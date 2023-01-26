Titans, Doom Patrol ends on HBO Max – The Hollywood Reporter

Titans and Doom Patrol, the DC Comics dramas that were originally developed to help launch the former DC Universe streaming service, are coming to an end.

The current fourth seasons of the two Greg Berlanti-produced HBO Max dramas will be their last, sources say The Hollywood Reporter. Sources say the producers of the two Titans and Doom Patrol saw the writing on the wall amidst all the changes with DC Entertainment and mapped out their current seasons with proper endings so as not to embarrass fans.

“Although these are the last seasons of Titans and Doom Patrolwe are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their culminating endings,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to THR. “We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for creating such thrilling, action-packed and heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans fell in love with the Titans and Doom Patrolinvesting in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.

Both Doom Patrol and Titans was born on niche streamer DC Universe. Titans was the first show commissioned in 2017 for the old platform, with spin-offs Doom Patrol landing a direct serial order a year later. Titans aired its first two seasons as a DCU original, while Doom Patrol was exclusive to the platform for its first season.

With the arrival of HBO Max, Scripted Originals have been moved from DC Universe to the upstart streamer in 2020 as the Warner Bros. Discovery bundled the originals together in an effort to attract subscribers when DCU was shut down. (HBO Max also added the Epix DC drama Pennyworth as a first-run original series. There has been no decision on the future of this show.)

Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly and Joseph Morgan were among the Titans discard.

“I am immensely proud of our talented cast, crew and writing staff and their efforts to bring all 49 episodes to life over the past five plus years,” Titans said executive producer Greg Walker. “I couldn’t have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max, and from the start, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I am extremely grateful for their unwavering trust throughout this process. Finally, I have to thank our amazing fans for their continued support, commitment, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash on the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative conclusion we all know they deserve.

Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk and Matt Bomer are among the stars of Doom Patrolwhich counts Jeremy Carver as showrunner and executive producer alongside Johns, Berlanti and Schechter, among others.

“To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons,” Carver said. “And you, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, our indomitable crew, our fearless writing staff, and most of all, our magnificent fans: thank you all the more. You made it a once in a lifetime ride.

The decision to conclude Titans and Doom Patrol comes amid changes to both HBO Max under Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Entertainment. With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over DC, the duo are preparing a new, more integrated slate of movies and TV series with sources noting that the decision to end both shows was made before they arrived. At HBO Max, soon to be integrated with Discovery+, the platform has been dumping content as it seeks to better define its brand and find more than $3 billion in savings.

For Berlanti, which recently renewed its rich global contract with Doom Patrol and Titans producers Warner Bros. Television, the end of both shows sees its list of scripted originals continue to dwindle. As The CW is set to drastically reduce its volume of originals, Berlanti’s DC slate now only includes the final season of the flashbubble drama Superman and Lois and Gotham Knights (expected in March). In addition, Berlanti is reworking The Green Lantern for HBO Max, where it also has drama The girls on the bus in the works. Sources say the mega-producer and director isn’t expected to be heavily involved with DC Comics programming as part of his new deal with Warners.