Pathaan Box Office: SRK Brings Bollywood to Life with 51 Crore Opening | Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is off to a strong start at the domestic box office. Pathaan's day one numbers are among the best openers ever as War (2019) collected 50 crore nett and the KGF 2 (Hindi) of 2022 had made a bargain of 52 crore net. According to early estimates, the Hindi version of Pathaan recorded a phenomenal 50-51 crore nett collection on the first day at the domestic box office. Read also : Kangana Ranaut praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan at emergency party



{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}



Pathaan was released on Wednesday, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films. According to a report from Box Office India, "Pathaan had a phenomenal opening day at the box office as it takes a 50-51 crore nett collection in its Hindi version, according to early estimates." The report added that the action flick, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, broke non-film records by leaps and bounds. Holiday like Bahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) was the biggest non-holiday debut before Pathaan.The 2017 period film is directed by S.S. Rajamouli.



{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}





{{#content}} {{/content}}





On Wednesday, business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​took to Twitter to share Pathaan's estimated day one collections across national channels. According to him, the film made a business of 25.05 crore until Wednesday night, which was better than Hrithik Roshan's war ( 19.67 crore) achieved on day one in multiplex channels. He tweeted, "Pathaan on National Channels Day 1 Update: 8:15 p.m. PVR: 11.40 crore, STAINLESS: 8.75 crore, Cinepolis 4.90 crores. Total: 25.05 crores. STUNNING. Note: Better than war [ 19.67 crore]TOH, Hindostan Thugs [ 18 crore] and KGF [ 22.15 crore] (their) number of full days in multiplex channels." Earlier, Adarsh ​​told PTI that Pathaan will revive Bollywood and mark the start of a fantastic 2023 for the film industry. He had said ahead of Pathaan's release, The film is going to get off to a historic box office start with opening day collections of 45-50 crore. The box office revival will begin with Pathaan, especially regarding its advance booking, which is very rare. It's a good start for 2023 despite a day's work.



{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}



On Thursday, industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted about the film's global collection at the first day box office. He said, "Pathaan takes a huge 100 crore plus a global box office gross opening. Debuts No. 1 in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore. In another tweet, he said: 'Pathaan surpassed $1 million in the US on Wednesday afternoon. " Even before the film was released, Pathaan had broken records with its incredible pre-bookings. Advance reservations for Pathaan had been opened on January 20. Due to the growing demand, theater owners in many parts of India had decided to hold early morning screenings of the film. Amid the Pathaan craze, it was also reported that morning movie shows had been canceled as protests erupted outside Indore theaters on Wednesday.



{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}



