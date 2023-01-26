LA Carnival On Tour brings music, masquerade and spectacle to West Hollywood





LA Carnival on Tour, in partnership with the City of West Hollywood and International Eye LA, presents Music, Masquerade, Spectacle!, an immersive workshop coming to the West Hollywood Library Community Hall at 625 N San Vicente Blvd., on Saturday February 4, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The question explored is: How do your values ​​manifest themselves in your creativity? International Eye LA, the host of Music, Masquerade, Spectacle!, will feature world-renowned artist Bernard Hoyes as a featured artist to work with event producer Marie Kellier. Participants will explore the intersectionality of art, culture and personal values. Inspired by the discussion, participants will design, make and take home their own Karnival Krown (headdress), Karnival Kover (Jonkonnu mask) or Karnival Kick (decorative shoes), guided by Kellier and Hoyes. Hoyes’ critically acclaimed work, like his Revival series, is in the collections of luminaries such as Oprah Winfrey, Keenan Ivory Wayans, and Capitol Records in Hollywood, California. He has completed commissions all over the world, as far away as China, in the United States and in his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica, where he helped with the Kingston Restoration Project. We love bringing together a diverse group of artists, community members and youth to activate public spaces where everyone learns about themselves, creates art and explores humanities topics such as the role of culture and values ​​in creating personal art or public performances, said Kellier, executive director of International Eye LA, an award-winning and pre-qualified producer for the city of LA and artistic director of the Los Angeles Carnival. Music, Masquerade, Show! facilitates in-depth discussions on issues such as

equity and inclusion while allowing participants to create art and showcase their creative vision. The program will conclude with a festive presentation of the artwork with food, music and optional LA Carnival membership. The event is free, but registration through Eventbrite is required to ensure appropriate materials are available for personal artwork to be made during the workshop. This LA Carnival On Tour project is supported in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood, with additional support from the LA County Department of Arts and Culture and the California Arts Council. It is sponsored by International Eye LA and produced by MARIKEL Studios. LA Carnival On Tour, an award-winning performance and education ensemble, features a diverse collective of professional artists, performers and educators who share their love and expertise of culture and the arts with different cultural communities. We teach people how to do everything from designing masks and traditional costumes to making shows and learning about Caribbean culture, music and dance. Over the years, the ensemble has become known for its excellence in presenting dynamic and energetic performances, reaching out to new audiences and championing cultural equity throughout California. The group collaborates with other partners to organize, plan and host events that celebrate the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the community. The goal of LA Carnival On Tours is to bring creativity to the community by creating opportunities for learning and fun. Join the LA Carnival team and explore your creative side!

