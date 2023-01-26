Entertainment
Salem’s Lot actor Lance Kerwin has died aged 62… also known as James at 15 and James at 16
Salem’s Lot actor Lance Kerwin has died aged 62… also known for James at 15 and The Boy Who Drank Too Much
- The actor’s family said he died in San Clemente, Calif., and an autopsy is underway
- Kerwin was a child actor who played a number of leading roles in the late 1970s
- Kerwin is survived by his five children, Savanah, Fox, Terah, Kailani and Justus
Actor Lance Kerwin has died at the age of 62 in San Clemente, Calif., according to his family.
The artist is best known for his work in projects such as the 1979 miniseries Salem’s Lot, as well as the 1977-1978 NBC series James at 15, which was later titled James at 16.
Kerwin’s daughter, Savanah, said authorities are performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to The variety.
Latest: Actor Lance Kerwin has died at the age of 62 in San Clemente, Calif., according to his family. He was photographed at an event in July 2022 in Los Angeles
Kerwin was a child actor who began appearing on television in 1974, with roles in shows such as Emergency!, Little House on the Prairie and Gunsmoke. He also won acclaim for his portrayal of Billy Carpenter in the 1980 TV movie The Boy Who Drank Too Much.
On James at 15, he played James Hunter, a teenager who had moved to Massachusetts from Oregon and had a passion for photography.
The show was at the center of controversy when the title character engaged in premarital sex, losing his virginity, as thousands of viewers sent letters to the network protesting the content. The series ran a total of 21 episodes through 1977-78.
Kerwin was a teen idol at the time and a regular presence on the cover of publications such as Tiger Beat.
Kerwin was a teen idol in the late 70s and a regular presence on the cover of publications such as Tiger Beat
The artist is best known for his work in projects such as the 1979 miniseries Salem’s Lot, in which he appeared alongside James Mason.
Kerwin was pictured with Mackenzie Phillips at a Battle of the Network Stars event in Los Angeles in 1978
Other roles Kerwin has had in her career include stints on television shows such as Wonder Woman, The Bionic Woman, and Family.
In the later years of his career he had appeared on shows such as The New Adam-12, Murder, She Wrote and Simon & Simon.
He appeared in the 1995 film Outbreak and made a return to the big screen in The Wind and the Reckoning in 2022.
The actor had also made appearances at horror movie conventions in recent years.
Kerwin is survived by his five children, Savanah, Fox, Terah, Kailani and Justus.
The actor was seen in a promotional image for the 1975 series The Family Holvak
He was seen in the 1985 TV movie The Fourth Wise Manin in which he played the role of Passhur
On Twitter, a number of the late actor’s peers and fans paid tribute to him following his passing.
“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of my greatest friends and co-stars I have ever worked with, Lance Kerwin,” actor Ike Eisenmann said. He was the child actor who inspired me to be the best I could be because he was the best I had ever seen. Rest in peace my friend.’
Actress Erin Murphy said: “Rough start to the year”. Rest in peace #LanceKerwin.’
Horror outlet Fangoria said it was “saddened to learn of the passing of Lance Kerwin, whose performance in SALEMS LOT made an indelible impression on all of us”, adding: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends, family and many fans.
On Twitter, a number of the late actor’s peers and fans paid tribute to him following his passing.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11677275/Salems-Lot-actor-Lance-Kerwin-died-62-known-James-15-James-16.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Salem’s Lot actor Lance Kerwin has died aged 62… also known as James at 15 and James at 16
- St. Cloud State University men’s husky hockey team ranked number one in the latest poll
- CareerSource Gulf Coast helps job seekers dress for success
- 20% rally ahead as bullish indicators flash
- Blizzard Studio Proletariat Game Developers Suspend Union Efforts Amid Discord
- A 1.9-magnitude earthquake has been reported in Bow, New Hampshire
- About 500 migrants cross the Channel to England today | british news
- Filmy4wap Download Movie 2023 300MB 720p 1080p, 4K [Latest]
- Republic Day 2023 live updates: PM Modi to salute the nation; the parade is due to start at 10 a.m.
- Schiff blames Facebook for ending Trump suspension: ‘tragic decision’
- Wahl will be honored by US Soccer for his lifetime contributions
- Division I men’s collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point