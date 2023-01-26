Salem’s Lot actor Lance Kerwin has died aged 62… also known as James at 15 and James at 16

Actor Lance Kerwin has died at the age of 62 in San Clemente, Calif., according to his family.

The artist is best known for his work in projects such as the 1979 miniseries Salem’s Lot, as well as the 1977-1978 NBC series James at 15, which was later titled James at 16.

Kerwin’s daughter, Savanah, said authorities are performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to The variety.

Kerwin was a child actor who began appearing on television in 1974, with roles in shows such as Emergency!, Little House on the Prairie and Gunsmoke. He also won acclaim for his portrayal of Billy Carpenter in the 1980 TV movie The Boy Who Drank Too Much.

On James at 15, he played James Hunter, a teenager who had moved to Massachusetts from Oregon and had a passion for photography.

The show was at the center of controversy when the title character engaged in premarital sex, losing his virginity, as thousands of viewers sent letters to the network protesting the content. The series ran a total of 21 episodes through 1977-78.

Kerwin was a teen idol at the time and a regular presence on the cover of publications such as Tiger Beat.

Kerwin was pictured with Mackenzie Phillips at a Battle of the Network Stars event in Los Angeles in 1978

Other roles Kerwin has had in her career include stints on television shows such as Wonder Woman, The Bionic Woman, and Family.

In the later years of his career he had appeared on shows such as The New Adam-12, Murder, She Wrote and Simon & Simon.

He appeared in the 1995 film Outbreak and made a return to the big screen in The Wind and the Reckoning in 2022.

The actor had also made appearances at horror movie conventions in recent years.

Kerwin is survived by his five children, Savanah, Fox, Terah, Kailani and Justus.

The actor was seen in a promotional image for the 1975 series The Family Holvak

He was seen in the 1985 TV movie The Fourth Wise Manin in which he played the role of Passhur

On Twitter, a number of the late actor’s peers and fans paid tribute to him following his passing.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of my greatest friends and co-stars I have ever worked with, Lance Kerwin,” actor Ike Eisenmann said. He was the child actor who inspired me to be the best I could be because he was the best I had ever seen. Rest in peace my friend.’

Actress Erin Murphy said: “Rough start to the year”. Rest in peace #LanceKerwin.’

Horror outlet Fangoria said it was “saddened to learn of the passing of Lance Kerwin, whose performance in SALEMS LOT made an indelible impression on all of us”, adding: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends, family and many fans.