Hollywood Insider Explains the Most Shocking 2023 Oscars Nomination Hollywood insider Dani Weinstein breaks down the campaign that saw Andrea Riseborough receive a surprise Oscar nomination for To Leslie.



Hollywood Insider and Veteran Marketing Executive Dani Weinstein Breaks Down Andrea Riseborough’s Surprising Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar Nomination for Her To Leslie performance. The small independent film, shot in just 19 days at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, follows Riseborough’s portrayal of Leslie, a woman trying to make a fresh start while battling alcoholism, drug addiction and trauma continuums of its troubled past. Despite the film’s overwhelmingly positive critical reception, it remained relatively unknown to audiences until a recent outpouring of support from many prominent celebrities. The film only grossed $30,000 in the United States and, aside from winning Best Actress at the Independent Spirit Awards, was not included in any other awards show that year. VIDEO OF THE DAY Joining Matt Belloni is The ring podcast, marketing expert Dani Weinstein explains the successful campaign that led to Andrea Riseborough’s shock Best Actress nomination for To Leslie at the Oscars. Speaking about the importance of a “field effort” when securing a nomination, Weinstein unpacks the strategic effort of the Riseborough team and their A-list supporters to sway the Academy nomination in favor of the prolific British actor. Check out what Weinstein had to say below: “I’ll tell you from an awards perspective, when you’ve hosted screenings… [when you say] ‘Can you ask so-and-so to arrange a screening for me to bring their friends. Can they moderate a Q&A with me? I think Kate Winselet made one for her. To get that level of recognizable people who are willing to host a screening for you, or moderate a panel for you, or just say “I watched that” is an impressive amount of word of mouth. “ As Weinstein explained, when it comes to awards shows as culturally significant as the Oscars, there is often a complex months-long, politician-like campaign involved to ensure the nomination of a film or an actor. There are specific tactics that were practiced by the now infamous producer Harvey Weinstein throughout the 1990s and are still used in awards campaigns, which made the process of receiving a nomination an effort. active on the part of a candidate and his team, rather than one placed solely in the hands of a voting body without outside influence. Despite Riseborough’s moving performance, which earned her so many recognizable supporters in the first place, it was a collective effort by those with influence in the film industry that led to her Best Actress nomination. With actors currently making up the largest branch of Academy voters, it’s no surprise that Riseborough’s Hollywood peers had such a powerful impact on his nomination chances. Cate Blanchett, also nominated in the Best Actress category for Tar, was quick to mention Riseborough’s performance while accepting the Critics’ Choice award for Best Actress earlier this month. Meanwhile, beloved actors Kate Winslet and Amy Adams used their star power to support To Leslie by moderating virtual Q&As with Riseborough. Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Courteney Cox, Edward Norton and Minnie Driver all hosted screenings of the film, inviting their most influential friends in the industry to check out Riseborough’s moving performance, giving the film the recognition it needed to be considered by the Academy. Given the globalization of the Academy in recent years, perhaps the biggest impact celebrities have had on the Riseborough campaign has been through social media. Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Sally Field, Liam Neeson, Jane Fonda and Laura Dern are among those who have used their sizeable online followings to promote the film. The unique campaign of To Leslie may have forever rewritten the rules for potential Oscar nominees, giving low-budget independent films their greatest chance of receiving widespread recognition and elite praise. Next: 2023 Best Picture Oscar Nominations Set New Sequel Record Source: The ring

