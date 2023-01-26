Comment: Why ‘Tr’ is not good for classical music

Director Todd Field went to great lengths, including on a podcast for The Times, to explain his great effort to bring the world of classical music into Tr.

A flurry of chatter, gossip and happenings in the orchestra are meant to add to the film’s realism. Clever clues abound, such as in a conductor from the film, Andris Davis, named after the real-life Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons and the late British conductor Colin Davis.

There have been many whimsical feature films set in the midst of the classical music world with many actors, including Rex Harrison and Yul Brynner, as charismatic star conductors. However, they are charismatic movie actors just doing their thing. On the other hand, Cate Blanchett, in her role as Lydia Tr, tries to show what it really takes to lead an orchestra, not to mention revealing what it might take and feel like for a woman to become the musical director of the orchestra. ‘Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, the most coveted job in the profession. Blanchett doesn’t just, like everyone else, just wave her hands. She leads.

And now Tr, after garnering rave reviews and generating conversations as well as a handful of controversies, is collecting numerous awards and nominations, including six for the Oscars. Who in the classical music racket wouldn’t want an Oscar nominee to draw attention to classical music? Maybe more of us than you think.

A few musicians and critics started talking about Tr. Tr; Alsop took umbrage with the film. A handful of music critics have pointed out some of Tr’s mistakes. Still, a feature must have the necessary fictional licenses. The hard work and dedication of orchestral life is much less glamorous and much more boring in real life. Kind of like making a movie.

Even taking all of that into account, however, the truth remains that beneath its veneer of authenticity, Tr happens to be a mean-spirited horror film with a classical music industry chip on its Hollywood-sized shoulder. Bowl. It sounds more like fake news than fiction.

We have been there before. Do you remember Shine? The biopic about an Australian pianist with schizoaffective disorder made Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto a momentary sensation. Nominated for Best Picture in 1996, Shine presented Geoffrey Rush with an Oscar for Best Actor and led pianist David Helfgotts to make the ill-fated recording of Rach 3 a bestseller. But Rachmaninoff survived.

Likewise, Mahler will survive. A few excerpts from her Fifth Symphony, in performances meant to be conducted by Blanchett (she studied conducting to prepare for the role) are distorted on the soundtrack beyond reason. The real direction is of course by the music publishers. Each instrument sounds individually, and the balancing acts performed in the editing room were meant to underline a sense of massive selfishness. The volume is extreme. The soundstage is massive. No concert hall sounds like that. The result is the orchestra replacing a grotesque display of power, as if it were a calculating film score, perhaps intended as a reflection of its own controlling and uncontrollable character.

The idea of ​​creating a horror film around the life of an orchestra has a certain macabre charm. Disturbing soundtracks can make or break an image, and no more than in horror. Think of the often brilliant atonal scores of 1950s horror films or Martin Scorses’ wonderfully devious use of avant-garde classics in Shutter Island.

Field gets that in his application of Hildur Gunadttir’s barely perceptible and moody original music. It subliminally prepares you for the shock of hearing an orchestra blast Mahler. The problem is, we don’t know it’s a horror movie until the end. I didn’t realize that the distorted Mahler we hear is what’s supposedly going on inside Trs’ head as the world around her crumbles. The soundtrack is intended, according to its mixer, to heighten the very psychological revulsion, or misphony, to the noises barely a believable trait for one of the world’s most famous conductors.

It’s not supposed to be about classical music. Field said that since his study of a sexual predator, he has turned her into a conductor, whom he regards as an all-powerful musical god asserting his will over 100 exceptional musicians. Placing history in the culture of the symphony orchestra is, for the general public who loves cinema, exotic and therefore intriguing.

Yet the classic world presented in Tr is full of tired, outdated cliches. The musicians of the Berlin Philharmonic choose their own musical director, and it would not be the one who would talk to them as if they were freshmen at the conservatory. Shouldn’t those of us in Los Angeles be offended by a Hollywood movie referencing America’s Big Five orchestras while leaving out the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the largest by any relevant measure? The film opens with New York writer Adam Gopnik interviewing Tr at a New York conference, and when he brings up the so-called Big Five, you wonder if he’s reading his own magazine.

All the so-called insider talk about legendary bandleaders and the rest sounds uncomfortably like how some of us used to go on like pretentious, corny freshmen. Tr presents Antonia Brico as an extraordinary and pioneering conductor. Brico struggled with gender discrimination in his day, and despite conducting orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic and the New York Philharmonic in the 1930s, as well as the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 1930, his highly publicized return to the Bowl 45 years later didn’t go well.

Blanchett doesn’t help either, not when there are musicians of the extraordinary caliber of Mirga Grainyte-Tyla and Susanna Mlkki. But the main thing is the music. When Rex Harrison bustles up on the podium in Preston Sturges’ delicious 1948 classic Unfaithfully Yours, you hear wonderful results from a pre-recorded studio orchestra conducted by experts. Even Yul Brynner in the goofy 1960 film Once More, With Feeling! is oddly believable due to the studio orchestra’s expert soundtrack. Music makes the conductor.

These comedies made great fun of the classical music world at the time, parodying its over-the-top glamor but with a layer of warmth. Brynners’ manager, a character based on impresario Sol Hurok (who, Isaac Stern quips, speaks five languages ​​and all of them badly) is the butt of jokes but still adorable.

Tr is cold as ice. During a rehearsal, Tr smugly compares trying to drive players to the podium with a four-three-three trying to sell a car without an engine. A possible translation is that it’s stuck with meaningless silence, a reminder of John Cages’ silent piece 433, and even then players are so unhappy they can’t produce any juice. I heard Simon Rattle rehearse the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra when he was its musical director. That’s not how it works. He insisted. They delivered big time.

When the movie bases a character on a real person, it gets downright offensive. A major donor to the Trs conducting program is a reptilian conductor named Eliot Kaplan, who resembles Gilbert Kaplan in the early 1960s. Gil Kaplan was a Wall Street financier whose passion for the second symphony of Mahler won. After making a bundle, he gave up the business and hired the best conductors with whom he obsessively studied the symphony until he could half conduct it.

Which he has done with orchestras around the world, always at no cost and usually to raise money for musicians. I never saw him again, because he was an amateur. But I knew him and I loved him. Every time Gil came to town, he wanted to meet and talk and talk and talk about Mahler. He couldn’t get enough. He creates a foundation and supports Mahler projects. It surely annoyed some conductors. But he was a kind man who died seven years ago who cared deeply about music and people.

Much attention has been given to the discovery of Sophie Kauer, who plays a young cellist, Olga, to whom Tr is socially attracted. We hear her play a bit of the Elgars Cello Concerto, and she is impressive. But Kauer should channel Jacqueline du Pr, who was a legend from another generation. While Tr goes to great lengths to be contemporary Tr tools around Berlin in a Porsche Taycan, dresses with a sense of fashion, and lives in a posh apartment, he does in everything but music.

What Tr gets right feels wrong, and what goes wrong is just plain wrong. Without an exalted level of music, it just doesn’t work. That’s what $35 million, the film’s budget, buys to create the Berlin of Tr. Barenboims, including the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, costs only a fraction of over 35 million euros.

At one point in the film, Tr is awakened by her clock radio. It is tuned to the classic station. She listens for a moment and recognizes that it is a performance by Michael Tilson Thomas, whose direction she compares to porn star screams.

It’s the last straw. Tilson Thomas recently performed Mahler’s Ninth Symphony at LA Phil at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. It was about making music as a matter of life and death of a beloved bandleader, who announced he had a life-threatening brain tumor well over a year before the release. of the movie. While this very wishy-washy remark was perhaps meant to show us more about her than MTT (and there’s no way to tell what was intended in a movie that delights in enigma), it exemplifies the your petty movies.

Tr’s music advisor John Mauceri served as Bernstein’s assistant and is the founding conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, which he led from 1990 to 2006. Field said he read Mauceris For the Love of Music : A Conductors Guide to the Art of Listening has proven to be inspirational. Field has also repeatedly spoken of his own love of music, and no more so than Mahlers Fifth. But somewhere along Tr’s directing line, love was left on the cutting room floor.