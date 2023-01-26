5 Bollywood and Cricket Celebrity Couples Who Won Hearts





The special relationship between India’s two loves – Bollywood and cricket – is proven time and time again. Bollywood actresses have fallen in love with members of the Indian cricket team, and sometimes even married them, for decades. Here are some Bollywood-cricket couples who have made headlines and caught the public’s attention: 1. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul It’s the latest in a long line of celebrity weddings featuring cricketer stars and Bollywood actors. Shetty and Rahul got married on January 23, 2023 in a private ceremony at the farm of Athiyas actor’s father, Suniel Shettys, in Khandala, India. 2. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya The Indian actress and cricketer married in a private ceremony during the pandemic in 2020, after getting engaged in Dubai on January 1 of the same year. A few months later, they welcomed a baby boy, Agastya. 3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli The famous couple got married on December 11, 2017 in Italy and have since set “couple goals”. They recently celebrated their 5th anniversary by posting cute and/or quirky photos of each other on social media. 4. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan Actress Sagrika Ghatge, best known for her starring role in SRK indian chak (Go, India), married cricketer Zaheer Khan, also in 2017. They reportedly dated for nine months before getting married. 5. Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in a beautiful ceremony in Goa, India in 2016. The Hindu beachside ceremony in Goa was preceded by a Gurudwara wedding, according to Sikh traditions, in Punjab. Copyright 2022 Khaleej Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/life/entertainment/from-anushka-virat-to-athiya-rahul-5-bollywood-cricket-celebrity-couples-that-captured-hearts-ku23amde The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos