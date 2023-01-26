2023 Oscar nominations: Everything, everywhere, all at the same time in the lead with 11 Oscar nominations

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie. She said of her Oscar nomination, There’s a big part of me that’s really unable to accept that this happened. Credit… Photos of the moose

It was Andrea Riseborough’s teary-eyed partner who alerted her to the news: Shed was nominated for her first Academy Award, Best Actress, for her performance as a troubled lottery winner in the independent film microbudget To Leslie.

It’s a bit surreal, said Riseborough, 41. She will compete alongside such household names as Cate Blanchett (Tr), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Ana de Armas (Blonde). There’s a big part of me that really can’t accept that it happened.

The film, which according to BoxOfficeMojo won only $27,322 after a limited October release, was seen by no one except some very famous Riseborough friends.

Dozens of actors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton and Sarah Paulson, have taken to social media in recent weeks to announce their enthusiastic support for Riseborough’s performance just as voting for Oscar nominations began.

Andrea should win every award there is and every one yet to be invented, Paltrow captioned a instagram pic of herself; Riseborough; director Michael Morris (Better Call Saul); and Demi Moore on January 11 after a screening.

Norton (Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn) wrote on Instagram that the performance of Riseborough blew me away.

This is the most engaging, emotionally deep and physically heartbreaking performance I’ve seen in a while, he wrote of the actress’ performance as an alcoholic and manipulative mother in the West Texas.

Blanchett even used her Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech to praise Riseborough’s performance. It’s arbitrary given the number of extraordinary performances by women, not just in this room, she said. Andrea Riseborough, Tang Wei, Penlope Cruz, the list goes on and on.

Critics also praised the film, which has a 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, despite being largely ignored at awards shows like the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Reviewing the film for The New York Times, Beandrea July wrote that Riseborough gives a deft performance in the film, which she called a deceptively simple but heartbreaking character study. (It was Morriss’ feature debut as a director.)

The most exciting thing about this moment is that a lot more people are going to see this movie, said Riseborough, known for her chameleon work in Birdman and WE

In a Tuesday afternoon phone call from London, where she is filming the HBO limited series The Palace, a year-long political satire on a crumbling authoritarian regime, the British actress spoke of the outpouring of support from her famous friends, which appealed to her. about the role, and the performance this year by another actor that moved her the most. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Congratulations! Have you looked at the nominations?

My other half, Karim [Saleh], looked at them, I try not to think about it too much, if you know what I mean. And then he saw it on the screen and burst into tears.

How many were you hoping to be nominated for?

No way. Even if there’s support for a movie or a performance, it’s very hard to understand even being included in the conversation when you haven’t been part of the other conversations the Critics Choice Awards and SAG the things we all celebrate and that we seek to lead us.

How does it feel to see so many of your friends behind the film?

The most exciting thing is to be recognized by your community. It is a marker by which we measure ourselves in many ways by those we aspire to be, or those we admire. So it’s huge. A wonderful, warm feeling of being supported and recognized.

How did you get involved in the film?

Michael Morris, the director, and I had worked together on Bloodline, and a few years later he brought me this script from Ryan Binaco, a brilliant young screenwriter who had written a love song to his mother. Immediately I knew I wanted to make this film and two years later we made it after a good long period of stewing without being able to finance it. We shot it in 19 days, and it was one or two takes, most of the time, because we didn’t have a lot of time. The moment we started doing it, it felt like a blast because it had been in our bones for so long.

What attracted you to the role?

A character like Leslie, once she’s inside you, you can’t really shake her. We’ve all been in the orbit of a Leslie, or we’ve all felt like we identified with her and the way she lets down those she loves again and again. So she’s a pretty important character to let into your consciousness, for all of us, I don’t just mean for me playing her, for everyone on the film, cast and crew.

She’s relatable, even when she does terrible things.

When I read the script, I didn’t feel like it told me how I should feel about the character or if I should judge him. When I talk to people who haven’t seen the movie, they can relate to her even though she lets herself down and the people she loves in so many ways.

So many people have been screaming this movie lately. Are there any other films or performances from the past year that particularly touched you?

I really, really loved John Douglas Thompson in Till.