London gallery to show photos of McCartney from the Beatlemania era – Macomb Daily





A wealth of never-before-seen photos taken by Paul McCartney as the Beatles rose to worldwide fame will be on display in London this year. The National Portrait Gallery announced on Wednesday that the exhibit, titled “Eyes of the Storm,” will help mark the gallery’s reopening in June after a three-year renovation. Galleries director Nicholas Cullinan said McCartney approached them in 2020 saying he had rediscovered a batch of photos from late 1963 and early 1964 that he thought were lost. Cullinan said it was an “extraordinary” set of images “of such a famous and important cultural moment taken by someone who was truly, as the title of the exhibit suggests, in the eye of the storm”. “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of The Storm” opens June 28 and ends October 1. The gallery is due to reopen on June 22. Other exhibitions planned for this year include a retrospective of 20th-century English photographer Yevonde, an exhibition of drawings by David Hockney and an exhibition of portraits by black artists from the United States and Britain. The National Portrait Gallery in St. Martins Place in London was founded in 1856 and aims to tell the story of Britain through portraiture, using art to bring history to life and explore the lives of people. ‘today. Michiganders who can’t make it to London to see the exhibition in person will be happy to know that the gallery will be sharing plenty of content from the exhibition on its website and social media once they get closer to reopening. this spring, according to the galleries. Press office. For more information or to see future exhibitions online, visit https://www.npg.org.uk/ Macomb Daily editor Gina Joseph contributed to this article

