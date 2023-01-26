Kangana Ranaut hails Pathaan’s box office success, hours after slamming Bollywood for being obsessed with money





Hours after tweeting about Bollywood’s fascination with box office numbers, actor-director Kangana Ranaut celebrated the commercial success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. On the closing night of his upcoming movie Emergency, Kangana said films like Pathaan should still run at the box office.

She said in Hindi:Pathan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi movies chahni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe shish kar raha hai (Pathaan is doing very well. I think films like this should do well, and we are all trying to do what we can to bring Hindi cinema back to glory). His co-star Anupam Kher added in Hindi, “This is (Pathaan) is a huge movie, made with a huge budget.” Earlier today, Kangana posted a Twitter thread complaining about Bollywood’s obsession with finances, implying that it is not conducive to producing quality art. Many saw this as an indirect commentary on Pathaan, which was breaking box office records at the same time. Kangana’s Twitter account was restored earlier this week. The actor was suspended from the platform a few years ago, for “repeated violations” of its hateful conduct and abusive behavior policies. The film industry is so crude and crude that whenever they want to project the success of any business/creation/art, they throw flashing currency numbers at you, as if art has no other purpose. they live, she wrote in one of her tweets. Let’s retrace when and how the industry became obsessed with money. We don’t know how much money one of the great classic Pyaasa/Guide/Shri 420 made. Growing up I never saw movies I liked DDLJ or HPHK had slapped numbers after the weekend I did Gangster I was told (continued) Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023 Pathane is estimated to have earned Rs 52.5 crore on its first day of release, and is still in contention for the best opening day ever for a Bollywood film. Kangana, who once boasted of delivering the biggest box office hits featuring female leads in her Twitter bio, changed it to describe herself as the “pioneer of female-centric parallel cinema in India”. .

