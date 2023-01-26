Actor’s brother fears he’s gone forever





Nick Sands, brother of Julien Sands told a British publication that he knows “in my heart he is gone” as California authorities continue to search for the actor. Julian Sands was first reported missing in the Mount Baldy area of ​​California on January 13. Authorities announced Tuesday evening that although they had found another missing hiker, there was still no trace of Sands. “The Sheriff’s Department is approaching the second full week of the search for missing hiker, Julian Sands. Extensive ground and air search efforts have occurred,” the San County Sheriff-Coroner’s Department said. Bernardino in a statement. British actor Julian Sands was first reported missing in a California mountain range on January 13. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images) “To date, Mr Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been uncovered.” The other hiker, Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles resident who was last seen on Sunday, was found “suffering from weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the help of the crew members.” “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the press release read. “No other information is currently available.” Authorities said they were continuing their search for Sands, 65, best known for his roles in A room with a view, The Killing Fields and Arachnophobia. Her older brother spoke to the Craven Herald & Pioneer about his fears over his sibling’s disappearance. British actor Julian Sands was best known for his roles in A Room with a View, The Killing Fields and Arachnophobia. (Getty Images) “He hasn’t been declared missing yet, presumed dead, but I know in my heart he’s gone,” Nick Sands said. “However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong.” The elder Sands also spoke about his brother’s love of hiking. “When he was in Los Angeles, the Mount Baldy mountain range was his favorite place, he went there as often as he could,” Sands said. “Julian liked to say ‘I’ve never had a holiday but I rest once in a while’ – well, he’s now resting somewhere he would really approve of.” A snapshot of the snow-capped peak of Mount Baldy as seen from Los Angeles County, California. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) California officials warned in their statement: “Many hikers, experienced and novice, underestimate the steep terrain, unpredictable weather and high winds that present themselves in our mountain areas” and advised “hikers to avoid dangerous mountainous areas, such as Mount Baldy, this time.” The 10 deadliest mountains in the world

