Brad Pitt, hypocritical Hollywood and the empowerment of corrupt people
Hollywood is known for its superstars, blockbuster movies, and hit TV shows. Something else he’s known for? Defend the bad guys.
At the Golden Globes Awards on January 10, there was a lot to celebrate. But hidden behind the award announcements and comedy skits, there was a big elephant in the room.
Brad Pitt.
Pitt is currently in court for verbal and physical abuse allegations of abuse of his children, as well as the actress and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. But why isn’t this a bigger story in the media? An alleged abuser hangs out in Hollywood and rather than protecting the woman, society defends the man and saves him from intense negative press.
In fact, many celebrities at the Golden Globes have praised Pitt or mentioned him in their speeches despite the gruesome claims made about him by his children, who each testified against Pitt in court.
From Austin Butler declaring how much he loves her to Quinta Brunson interrupting her speech and saluting Regina Hall by referring to herself as Mrs. Pitt, the Hollywood elite have ignored the fact that Pitt is an accused abuser.
Hollywood is a place of power and misogyny that condones or at least condones those who use their notoriety to control others. Hollywood reveres so-called icons, like Jerry Seinfeld and Milo Ventimiglia, who both dated women as young as 18. As much as we love the work of these people, there is one glaring truth staring us in the face.
Many beloved actors and entertainers have allegations of abuse or predatory age gaps with their partners, which the Hollywood elite brushes aside. I’m a big fan of Ventimiglia like Jess in Gilmore Girls or Pitt as the narrator in fight clubfor example, but their past should not be ignored.
Hollywood can be classified as a haven for corrupt men. Even with the #MeToo movement, harmful men always thrive in industry. This is not to say that all men in Hollywood are aggressors. Or even to say that these problems are only perpetrated by men. Women in Hollywood are also guilty of predatory behavior. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, have a 23-year age gap and met when he was just 18 and she was 42.
Hollywood excuses such heinous behavior because it is a place of power, wealth and privilege. The cover-up of abuse in Hollywood is a slap in the face for fans and consumers of Hollywood-produced art. Now I’m not saying you shouldn’t like the TV show Seinfeld because Jerry Seinfeld is a creep in real life. Or stop watching fight club because of Pitt. On the contrary, we should be more conscientious about the so-called idols we worship.
Due to misogynistic and patriarchal values, the art we consume is unfortunately influenced by evil men. We can appreciate their art, but we must recognize that they possess a disproportionate amount of wealth and power. The victims of these elite abusers are real people, and their abusers are often praised and continue on the path to success.
During the night of the Golden Globes, #BradPittisanabuser trending nationwide on Twitter. Outside of the Hollywood elite, the general public is therefore clearly taking action to hold celebrities accountable for their past actions.
While the hashtag is a start to holding Hollywood accountable, there is still ongoing corruption that undermines the whole of Hollywood. I believe that Hollywood and fame itself is based on harm and harm to others. There’s a disturbing quality to the way the Hollywood elite gloss over Pitts’ allegations, allowing themselves to publicly idolize someone who allegedly abused his children and ex-wife.
So consider exactly who you’ll be cheering on the next time you turn on the Oscars or the Grammys.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
