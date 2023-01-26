Beaver Creek Resort to Host Celebrities and Guest Chefs for Winter Culinary Weekend





Chef, restaurateur and television personality Andrew Zimmern will be present at this year’s event.

Beaver Creek Resort / Courtesy Photo Beaver Creek Resort is honored to welcome award-winning chefs to the resort for Winter Culinary Weekend, February 2-5, 2023. Alongside incredibly talented resident chefs, seven chefs will be heading to Beaver Creek for this weekend. extraordinary end to elevated culinary experiences. Alongside incredibly talented resident chefs, seven chefs will head to Beaver Creek for this extraordinary weekend of elevated culinary experiences.

Beaver Creek Resort / Courtesy Photo Guest chefs have numerous James Beard Foundation awards, Michelin stars, a Bocuse d’Or silver medal, and more. The leaders present will be: Brian AckermanExecutive Chef and Owner, Splendido au Château Thomas Allenexecutive chef, The Modern Tanya Hollandfounder and author, “Brown Sugar Kitchen” and “New Soul Cooking” Support local journalism Give Daniel JolyExecutive Chef and Owner, Mirabelle Gavin KaysenCEO and Founder, Soign Hospitality Group Santoch KoradiExecutive Chef, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Brother Luckchef and restaurateur, Four by Brother Luck Marcus Samuelsonchef and restaurateur, Red Rooster Harlem, Samuelsson Group and more ryan taylorExecutive Chef, Hickory & Ash, Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group Andre Zimmerchef, restaurateur and television personality Having traveled all over the world to cook for foodies everywhere, I look forward to being part of this culinary weekend in Beaver Creek, said Chef Marcus Samuelsson. I look forward to sharing great food with guests and spending time discovering this iconic resort. Benefits of the Winter Culinary Weekend Careers through the Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), an initiative that has been transforming lives by providing underserved teens a pathway to success with culinary, career, and life skills across the United States since 1990. More than a dozen culinary events await food and wine lovers at this flagship Beaver Creek event, including a farm-to-table reception, snowshoe tours and tastings, wine lessons and dinners with food and wine pairings, and more. For a full calendar of events, visit Beaver Creek .com

