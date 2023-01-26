Entertainment
Twitter reinstates banned Bollywood actress amid Modi documentary furor
WASHINGTON, USA Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been reinstated after a two-year ban for violating policies on hateful conduct and abusive behavior.
Ranaut joined thousands of other previously banned accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump, reactivated after Tesla boss Elon Musk bought the social media giant in October for $44 billion.
“Hello everyone, nice to be back here,” Ranaut tweeted on Tuesday before writing a Twitter thread calling India’s film industry “rude” and obsessed with money.
Ranaut, the award-winning star of 2014’s ‘Queen’ and 2015’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, had sparked controversy over his outspoken social media presence and frequent interactions with fellow actors and filmmakers.
She is also an ardent supporter of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was kicked off Twitter in May 2021 for calling her political opponent Mamata Banerjee a “monster”.
The 35-year-old actress urged the Prime Minister to become a “super gundai” (super thug) in his fight against her.
Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata party had recently suffered an electoral beating at the hands of Banerjee in West Bengal state.
Ranaut had also attacked pop superstar Rihanna for tweeting about mass protests by farmers in India, calling the singer “crazy” and farmers “terrorists” for opposing new farm laws.
Twitter’s reinstatement of Ranaut came as Twitter and other social media platforms came under fire for obeying a government order to block links to a BBC documentary about Modi’s role in the deadly sectarian riots of 2002.
Activists have particularly criticized Twitter’s pullout since Musk described himself as an “absolutist” on free speech and accused the platform’s former owner of pandering to US government content demands.
According to the Guardian, links to the documentary on around 50 Twitter accounts have been removed as well as an unknown number of YouTube channels.
“This use of an emergency law as a mechanism for censorship is a very worrying development, but it’s far from the first time this has happened (in India),” Prateek Waghre, of the Guardian, told the Guardian. ‘InternetFreedom Foundation. /ra

