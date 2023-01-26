Hollywood? No, Ottawa! : The Nepo Baby Epidemic

Hollywood has a reputation for ingrained nepotism: Fairbanks, Houstons, Douglases, Barrymores and Redgraves have all secured industry plum roles for generations. A recent New York magazine article talked about nepo babies and that they are prosperous in an industry where a famous last name is valuable intellectual property. A young celebrity brings instant marketing appeal with millions of TikTok followers as the youthful and restless range of acting abilities include modeling a variety of swimsuits and creating drama on the world’s best beaches. The short movie The right way was directed by Steven Spielberg’s daughter, starring Sean Penn’s son, and was written by Stephen King’s son.

But while we often point the finger at Hollywood, nepotism is also rampant in politics, especially in Canada. The word nepotism comes from from the Italian word nepotismo. For 500 years, the Church has created the Cardinal-Neveu phenomenon, where the Pope has appointed his close relatives cardinals. The practice reached its height in the 16th and 17th centuries when the pope entrusted the important posts of chief minister and adviser to his nephews. Many turned out to be incompetent and corrupt. From time to time, one earned his stripes like Scipio Borghese discovered the genius of Bernini, who built the grandiose Villa Borghese in Rome.

Canada prides itself on fairness and inclusion, but it is one of the world’s worst offenders when it comes to nepotism. It is clear that political power in Canada is often transmitted through family ties. The following is a small sample of the “whos who” buffet among the political elite; a list so long that it could form a directory. Each party is well represented, but the socialist NDP is doing exceptionally well:

The family of former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair includes two premiers of Quebec. Former NDP leader Jack Layton was the son of a federal cabinet minister, and his son, Mike Layton, is a city councillor. Steven Lewis, the son of David Lewis, another former NDP leader, has been in politics for a long time. Today, his grandson Avi Lewis has yet to win an election, but he has the backing of climate activists Jane Fonda and David Suzuki, and penned the Leap Manifesto, which calls for an overhaul of capitalism .

The list is lengthened increasingly. Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley…former MP Peter MacKay…Caroline Mulroney, whose father was the former prime minister; Brian Mulroney…Erin O Toole…Paul Martin…Doug Ford, whose father was a politician, recently appointed his nephew, Michael Ford, to his cabinet after winning his seat in the Ontario provincial election . Asked about nepotism, Michael Ford responded, I completely reject that. The shining star of Canadian dynastic politics is the current Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, whose father, Pierre Trudeau, served as Prime Minister of Canada for 15 years.

Justin Trudeau is increasingly turning off Canadians, as he is heckled and booed everywhere he goes. His Liberal government is barely clinging to power in an alliance with the socialist NDP. Even at memorial service of the crash of Flight 752 by Iran, in which 50 Canadians died, Trudeau was booed. Trudeau’s divisive policies, including travel mandates under which Canadians were not allowed to travel within their own country, shutdowns, kneeling at a BLM protest, suppression of peaceful protests and freezing protesters’ bank accounts when the federal government used emergency powers to end a massive protest. He even labeled those who strongly opposed vaccination as not believing in science and as misogynistic and racist.

Canadians are no longer showing up at voting booths as they have in the past, perhaps another sign of disillusionment. Since 2015, the vote has fallen from a high of 68.5% in 2015 to 44.5% in 2020. A recent Nanos poll from January showed the conservative Pierre Poliveres at 35.6% and the liberals of Trudeau at 28.3%. If elections were held today, the conservative parties 7% lead would put him in a position to win and form a government.

The WE charity scandal brought baby nepo and the crony straight to Justin Trudeau’s office. PM’s family received money to participate in WE-sponsored events, which was initially denied. WE Charity received $43.53 million to administer a $900 million student program, even though Justin Trudeau’s family and his family of Finance Minister Bill Morneau had close ties to the charity. WE employed the daughter of Bill Morneau, and there was a close relationship between the Minister of Finance and the members of the WE charity.

A parliamentary committee investigating the scandal issued an opinion that significant preferential treatment had been given to WE Charity by the civil service. In his final report, Commissioner Mario Dion saidI believe that this unimpeded access to the office of the Minister of Finance was based on the identity of the representative of WE, Mr. Craig Kielburger, who was both a constituent and a close friend of Bill Morneau.

Under political pressure, Morneau resigned as Minister of Finance and resigned as an MP. Today it is arrange a returnscourging his book, Where To Go From Here, A Path To Canadian Prosperityand sharply criticizes Trudeau for using vaccination mandates as a corner issue in the 2021 election and for focusing too much on wealth redistribution instead of focusing on wealth creation.

According to the Public Service Commission, only 47% of employees surveyed agreed with the statement: Appointments don’t depend on who you know. The nonpartisan questionnaire polled 75,440 federal employees and managers rejected its findings. Even though nepotism is a punishable offense, they insist that everything is ethical in their hiring practices.

Trudeau was first elected on a pledge to make government more transparent. Instead, nepotism and cronyism flourished under his rule. In 2017, the Ethics Commissioner found the Prime Minister to be in a conflict of interest after taking a vacation private island in the Bahamas belonging to the Aga Khan. In 2019, he was again found in a conflict of interest by the Ethics Commissioner in the SNC Lavalin scandal in an attempt to gain political advantage.

After a report by a federal conflict of interest commissioner, Prime Minister Trudeau commented that Canadians are reassured that the country has one of the strongest ethics frameworks among governments in the world. But, in a government structure where an ethics commissioner has no bite and all he can do is impose a fine of up to $500, is it any wonder Canadians are losing faith in their public institutions?

With Canadians growing increasingly disillusioned with the current government and Prime Minister, it’s time to take a hard look at the role of nepotism and nepo babies in our politics and demand a fair and merit-based system . It is time to put an end to dynasties and give skilled and hardworking individuals a chance.