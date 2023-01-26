Julian Sands’ brother voices fears actor may not be found | Julien Sands





A brother of Julian Sands, the actor who disappeared while hiking in California nearly two weeks ago, has expressed fears that his sibling may not be found. In an interview with the Yorkshire newspaper the telegraph and the argusNick Sands, a financial adviser who still lives and works in Gargrave, the North Yorkshire town where they grew up, detailed the regular trips his brother made to his home, which often involved considerable amounts of rock climbing. Julian Sands was reported missing on January 13 after failing to return home after hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​California’s San Gabriel Mountains, which his brother called his favorite place in Los Angeles. He went there as often as he could, continued Nick Sands. Julian liked to say that I had never taken a vacation, but I rested once in a while and he was now resting in a place he would really approve of. Sands said the longer the search for his brother continued, the more pessimistic he became. He hasn’t been declared missing yet, presumed dead, but I know in my heart he’s gone. However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong. On Monday he had planned to join his brothers for our Monday Club for a beer in Skipton; he will be missed, and I guess we will raise our glass to him. On Monday, the Sands family thanked the authorities for their efforts to try to find the actor. Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams who brave harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home. , according to their statement. . We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support. The sheriff’s department described conditions in the mountain range this winter as extremely harsh, and at least two hikers have died there in the past month. Nick Sands said his brother, 65, was an extremely experienced and resilient hiker, who last year hiked the Pennine Way, hiking around 30 miles a day and sleeping in a tent at night. Best known for his roles in A Room With a View, The Killing Fields and Boxing Helena, Sands has three children: son Henry, whose mother is journalist Sarah Sands, and daughters Natalya and Imogen with his second wife, Evgenia . In addition to Nick, he has three other brothers: Robin, Jeremy and Quentin.

