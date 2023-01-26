A24 Buys Sundance Horror Movie – The Hollywood Reporter





The Australian Horror Feature Talk to me heads to A24 after premiering at Sundance during the Midnight Selections lineup on January 21 The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The deal is valued in the high seven figures, sources say. The gory flick stars Sophia Wilde as teenage Mia, who, on the anniversary of her mother’s death, gathers for a seance with her friends. Things take a dark turn as the boundaries between worlds crumble and Mia is haunted by supernatural visions. Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Zoe Terakes also star in Talk to me. Twin filmmaking duo Danny and Michael Philippou are behind the project, with Danny writing the screenplay with Bill Hinzman. The twins are known as YouTube duo RackaRacka, where they produce horror videos with a comedic bent. Talk to mewhich is slated for theatrical release, positions itself in the tradition of scary feature films such as Saw, paranormal activity and Insidious. The deal comes as horror remains one of the few genres that still reliably draws audiences to theaters, with Paramount’s Smile and Universal M3GAN among recent hits. A24 released the acclaimed horror features X and pearl last year, with the pair of films making a horror star with lead Mia Goth. Earlier on Tuesday, the indie studio was on a roll when it landed 18 Oscar nominations, with its Everything everywhere all at once bringing in more names than any other film this year. The variety first reported the news of the acquisition by A24 of Talk to me.

