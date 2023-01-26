Pathaan and Beyond: Decoding the Shah Rukh Khan Brand and Why He’s Still Bollywood’s Undefeated Badshah

Four years is a long time in this age of short attention spans and ever-moving images on portable screens. Staying away from his favorite playground, the 70mm “big screen”, and coming back with a bang with Pathaan is no small feat. Shah Rukh Khan seems to have done it effortlessly and with great charm.

Amid largely positive reviews for Shah Rukh’s ‘return’, the film is expected to hit the Rs 50 crore mark on opening day alone. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pathaan will comfortably top Happy New Year’s first Rs 44 crore figure and become SRK’s all-time leading opener. According to industry forecasts, the film will cross Rs 200 crore in the first five days. Pathane has been released in over 100 countries, which is a phenomenal number.

But what is at stake for King Khan when it comes to Pathaan? Will his fate also have an effect on the SRK brand? Will he be able to reclaim his throne? Indianexpress.com decided to go further and found answers that confirm the longevity of the man often referred to as India’s last true superstar.

What is the Shah Rukh Khan brand?

He’s known for many things – some love him for his charm, some for his wit, and many for his on-screen romance. Whether it’s his humanity, his entrepreneurial spirit, or his killer attitude, the man has mastered all skills and masters many. But what is the “Shah Rukh Khan brand”? “It’s an attitude, what I call Shahrukhism,” brand specialist Harish Bijoor told us.

He went on to say that the SRK brand is India’s superstar, and now it’s time to see if that attitude is a reality or something that has clicked in the past. “I look forward to the new symbolism that the film and SRK will bring to the market. The era of Don and Raj symbolism is over. It’s time to see how SRK has reinvented itself.

Crowds gather to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday in Mannat, (Express Archive)

Business and marketing strategist Lloyd Mathias believes Shah Rukh Khan’s only unique quality is how “endearing” he is. He said that even when he caused a stir among women for his looks and intelligence, the fact that he played a wide range of characters made him popular among a wide sphere of people. “Older people have loved him since his Fauji days, he’s known for his romance in the 90s. And then he also did some serious roles when it comes to movies like Chak De! India. He’s been through a wide range of movie audiences. He’s been through pretty much everything, and it’s all added tremendously to SRK’s aura,” he shared.

Sharing a rather heartwarming reference, Mathias said that in the 1970s when people came to Bombay, they would first ask the taxi driver to take them to Aashirwad, the home of Rajesh Khanna. From the 80s to today, people want to visit Jalsa, where Amitabh Bachchan resides. “And over the past two decades, SRK’s Mannat has become the go-to destination you don’t even need an address for. It cemented his position as an iconic star, almost like the cultural star of the generation,” he said, adding that his involvement in IPL also played a big role in the solidity of his journey. “The controversies or the noise are due to the polarization in India and also because with social networks, everyone can talk about it on a public platform. However, all of this proved the longevity of his brand. It has appealed to all age groups and this is what will continue to strengthen its position in the industry.

For fans, on the other hand, the SRK brand means “steadfast”. Rahil Mohammed, Founder of SRK Fanclub Pune, shared how he realized over time that even the negativity around SRK always worked in his favor. He shared, “It’s too strong to be affected. Look at the controversy around Pathaan or even Besharam Rang. The prime minister had to step in and stop members of his party from commenting on the films. The song became a hit in its first week, and now we’re waiting for the movie to rock theaters. Even the theaters that were vandalized a few days ago are already sold out today.

What is the issue with Pathaan?

Since SRK has been away for so long, has brand equity been affected? For Harish Bijoor, the breakup is not enough to kill the aura of Shah Rukh Khan. He also estimated that of the four years, two were lost during the pandemic. The brand consultant said, “I don’t think his brand was affected at all. During Covid-19, all the big star brands have been beaten, as we have seen many of them make it to the small screen. And two years are not enough to kill his aura so much the brand has not been beaten. If so, I think curiosity only added to the appeal. A lot actually depends on Pathaan, and therefore all of Bollywood, including his nemesis, should support his film.

Shah Rukh Khan is labeled as the ‘evergreen star’ by fans. (Photo: Express Archive)

Director Maqbool Khan (Khaali Peelli) thinks Pathaan can bring much-needed positivity to the industry. “It’s not just about Pathaan, there’s always a lot at stake for every superstar of this level. Everyone wants their movie to do well. So it’s not a special case, it’s just a another film for the actor. However, given the sadness that has engulfed Bollywood, everyone is eager to celebrate cinema with Pathaan. He added that he expects the film to succeed commercially, but that he will judge of its merit only after having viewed it.

Lloyd Mathias also stated that Pathane The release is significant for SRK as he failed to set the box office on fire with his latest films. He shared that he thought it would feel good, in part because of the controversies and news he’s made over the past few months. “It all added to the mystique. SRK arrives after a long time and whether it was the song, or his call to CM Assam at 2am, it added to the buzz. SRK has classically upgraded its brand and become the iconic star of our generation. Just one more blockbuster will boost its overall appeal.

Fighting the Cancel Culture

Most of the fans dismissed the negativity on social media about Shah Rukh Khan which will impact Pathaan. They shared how their goal continues to be to spread smiles and love just like their idol. Social media experts also suggest that even controversies work in favor of a brand today, as opposed to deafening silence or ignorance.

Protesters against Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dilwale in Jaipur. (Photo: Express Archive)

Harish Bijoor pointed out that there are different types of noise on social media – bots, an individual with an agenda and real viewers on a movie. He shared that moviegoers aren’t much of an issue, as it’s still a 50-50 deal. However, he mentioned that it all added to the noise. “Given what a marketing guy SRK is, all the noise will be marketing capital for Pathaan.”

Maqbool Khan also added that Pathaan’s pre-booking is proof that the negativity is only on social media. He added, “Pathaan has shown that these boycott calls cannot affect a film. It’s always subjective, and I think people are now sick of this negativity. Another filmmaker said that while trends can affect a film’s activities, they are marginal because the steps are decided by the content. They shared the example of Brahmastra, who managed to break many records despite being trolled on social media.

Dive into endorsement deals

Shahrukh Khan, earlier this year, was ranked third in a list of the world’s richest actors, published by World of Statistics. Ahead of Tom Cruise, SRK’s net worth would be $770 million, according to the listing. According to the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report, her “brand value” was calculated at $46.3 million in 2021.

The actor, over the years, has been the face of 40 brands, including Dish TV, Hyundai, Lux, BYJUS, Reliance Jio, LG TV, Pepsi, Thums Up, Denver, ICICI Bank, Fair & Handsome, among others. He has also been the face of Dubai tourism and has been heralded as the brand ambassador of West Bengal. However, given his absence from the big screens, it was inevitable that his brand value and endorsement deals would slip.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rahul Dravid at the launch of the limited edition Pepsi Gold in 2007. (Photo: Express Archive)

Mathias shared that over the past few years, brands have been cautious about hiring a movie star as a brand ambassador given the controversies. “It’s not so much with the cricket stars because they’ve had a good run. With actors, everyone has a point of view or some are associated with certain thought processes or beliefs. Like Akshay Kumar or Anupam Kher are considered close to the ruling dispensation. Only Big B has pretty much been through it all. Many movie stars, for whatever reason, made headlines and thus made brands wary. Deepika Padukone to some extent, certainly Aamir Khan and even Shah Rukh. It is therefore a reality that we must recognize.

Age could also be an important criteria here, with brands choosing a younger face, and the brand guru replied, “Yes, Shah Rukh may not be as active but he has always sought to reinvent himself. . While people expected him to play an older man, he built a six-pack and is back with an action drama. In a sense, there is enough there. He is not very careful and always happy to share his point of view. I think that’s why his appeal is so endearing. It’s like “what you see is what you get”. What you see on Mannat’s balcony is what you’ll see if you run into him at the airport. Nothing is staged, and that is a factor that sets it apart.

2023 for Shah Rukh Khan

As Pathaan kicks off the year for Shah Rukh Khan, he has two more releases – Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. Fans say the excitement and buzz will be the same, if not more, when his upcoming films are released.

Brand expert Harish Bijoor, however, warns that one of those three has to work at the box office to keep SRK in business. “2023 is usually for him a year in which he survives or says goodbye to Bollywood. Of the three big movies, two or at least one must click. He’s a returning star and it will only take one big success in changing things.