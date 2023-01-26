The Razzies apologize for naming a child actor and introduce an age limit





The Razzie Awards have introduced an age limit for nominations following the blowback after 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong (pictured above) was nominated for Worst Actress. In a statement, Razzies founder John Wilson apologized and confirmed that Armstrong’s name had been removed from the ballot. He also said that in the future, under-18s would not be eligible to be nominated for the awards. There was heavy criticism after the Razzies – which celebrate the ‘worst’ performances and movies of the year – nominated Armstrong for his performance in ‘Firestarter’. The film, which also stars Zac Efron, carries the line: “A young girl tries to figure out how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind.” Efron wasn’t nominated, though the movie itself scored a Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel nod. Among those who criticized the decision to nominate Armstrong was former child actor Devon Sawa, who reportedly tweeted, “The Razzies are run by soulless people. Name a 12-year-old child? Fuck them. This child could become amazing if you didn’t get inside his head. (It appears Sawa has since deleted his tweet.) And fellow child actor Julian Hilliard, who appeared in ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, also threw his support behind Armstrong, writing: ‘Razzies are already petty and classless, but name a child is just repulsive & wrong. Why put a child at increased risk of bullying or worse? Be better.” Razzies are already petty and classless, but naming a child is simply disgusting and wrong. Why put a child at increased risk of bullying or worse? Be better. — Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) January 23, 2023 In a statement, Wilson called the review “valid” and said Armstrong’s name was removed from the ballot. He added: ‘We also believe that a public apology is due to Ms Armstrong and wish to say that we regret any injury she has suffered as a result of our choices. Read the full statement below: Sometimes you do things without thinking and then you get called out for it. So you get it. This is why the Razzies were created in the first place. The recent valid criticism of the choice of 11-year-old Armstrong as a nominee for one of our awards has drawn our attention to our callousness in this case. Accordingly, we have removed Armstrong’s name from the final ballot that our members will cast next month. We also believe that a public apology is due to Ms. Armstrong and would like to say that we regret any harm she has suffered as a result of our choices. Having learned from this lesson, we would also like to announce that effective immediately, we are adopting a voting guideline prohibiting any artist or filmmaker under the age of 18 from being considered for our awards. We never intended to bury anyone’s career. This is why our Redeemer Award was created. We all make mistakes, ourselves included. Since our motto is “Own Your Bad”, we realize that we ourselves have to live up to it. Sincerely,

John Wilson, the Razzie Awards

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/awards/news/razzies-apologize-age-limit-ryan-kiera-armstrong-1235502000/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos