Shah Rukh Khan ‘The King’ is back with a bang, making history by giving Bollywood its first ever non-holiday 50 Crore opener!





Pathaan Box Office Day 1 (early trends): We finally saw a huge day at the box office as Shah Rukh Khan treated us to his comeback film. It took him 4 long years but the wait was definitely worth it. Early reviews were very favorable, helping to identify evening booking trends. All in all, it was an earth-shattering opening. Has he broken any records? Scroll below for all the details! Long before its release, this director of Siddharth Anand has already broken several records. It recorded the highest advance booking, leaving behind films like Brahmastra and War, among others. In addition, it also surpassed KGF Chapter 2 in terms of the number of tickets sold in national cinema chains. If that’s not enough, be curious to see if the film manages to win the title of Bollywood’s biggest opening! Currently, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) holds the title of being the greatest Hindi opener with a total collection of 53.25 crore but he went out on a holiday. War, another holiday release, is the second-best opener with 51.60 crore coming from hindi version. Now Pathaan is chasing those two big opening day totals! Yes, you read that right ! According to early trends, Pathaan literally set the box office on fire and is estimated to be winning between a heartbreaking 51-54 crores net on day 1. These numbers include all languages ​​and the Hindi version breakdown is expected to arrive tomorrow along with the official numbers. So as of now recordings of the greatest Hindi overtures by KGF Chapter 2 and War seem safe with a slight margin. But yeah, there’s a good chance that Pathaan will support them with their Hindi version, because the nighttime show estimates haven’t been properly reported yet. Nonetheless, the Shah Rukh Khan standout scored the biggest non-holiday Hindi opening ever by surpassing that of Baahubali 2. 41,000,000,000 (Hindi version). It is even the first Bollywood movie to score 50 crores outside of the holidays. Now let’s wait for the official figure! Note: Box office figures are based on estimates and various sources. Figures have not been independently verified by Koimoi. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates! Must read: Pathaan Box Office Review: Shah Rukh Khan ends his Vanvaas with a blast to lock in his first ever 300 Crore mass artist! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

