Ambitious new plan aims to improve public safety in Hollywood
City and county officials celebrated the opening of a new 24/7 dispatch center to streamline a range of services for the crisis-stricken Hollywood neighborhood. homelessness and crime.
“Like most Angelenos, our neighborhood has been hit hard by crime, the consequences of substance abuse and a virtually broken system,” said Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of The Hollywood Partnership.
Los Angeles County has donated $250,000 for the new hub created by non-profit organization The Hollywood Partnership. The center is intended not only to provide security services, but also a range of other aids, such as outreach and other services for the homeless.
“We’ve heard about the coordination between the city and the county regarding the homelessness emergency on our streets and communities,” said LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. “Today’s center that we have just opened is exciting because it is the physical manifestation of how all of these services work together.”
There’s been a noticeable change in Hollywood, with far fewer tents in some areas, including the clearing of an entire camp along Cahuenga Boulevard. Despite advances, the work to solve the homelessness crisis is far from done.
“It’s definitely not the most enjoyable part,” said Hollywood resident Rachel McMahon. “I noticed tons of security guards. I was a little nervous about feeling unsafe, but I do feel safe. It’s just a little much sometimes.”
McMahon said she just moved to Los Angeles from Michigan just a week ago.
The new center brought hope for a new start and for the coordination of all the city’s services and actors.
“We can’t be isolated trying to solve our city’s biggest problem,” said city council member Hugo Soto-Martinez. “It’s like trying to conduct an orchestra without a conductor.”
Residents can reach the dispatch center at (323) 465-0122.
