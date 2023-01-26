‘Till’ director accuses Hollywood of ‘maintaining whiteness’ after Oscars snub





‘Till’ director Chinonye Chukwu has accused the Oscars as well as the entertainment industry of “aggressively engaging in whiteness” after failing to earn a ‘Best Director’ nomination. The 2023 Oscar nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning with the usual surprises and snubs that come from recognized films. A snub included “Till,” a biographical drama about Mamie Till-Bradley and her quest for justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till. Although the film received critical acclaim, it received no nominations in any category. Because of this, Chukwu said the Oscars “defend whiteness” and “perpetuate” misogyny against black women. “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to defending whiteness and perpetuating shameless misogyny towards black women. And yet. I am eternally grateful for the greatest lesson of my life – no matter the challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance,” Chukwu wrote on his account. Instagram Tuesday. HOLLYWOOD REPORTER CELEBRATES OSCAR NOMINEE MICHELLE YEOH AS FIRST PERSON IN CATEGORY TO IDENTIFY AS ASIAN This post followed past accusations that Oscar nominations lacked diversity, including the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite which began in 2016. Since then, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced new incentives and initiatives to promote diversity in their appointments. In 2020, the Academy announced a new set of inclusion requirements to “encourage fair representation on and off screen”. To qualify for a nomination, productions must submit a confidential Academy Inclusion Standards Form that promotes standards such as “at least one lead or significant supporting cast” from a marginalized group and the least two “creative leadership positions and department heads” to be held by an underrepresented minority. Although these forms were introduced for the 2022 and 2023 awards seasons, it will be necessary to meet all the requirements for films to qualify for nomination from the 2024 Oscars. 2023 OSCAR NOMINATIONS: ELVIS, ALL EVERYWHERE AT THE SAME TIME, TOP GUN: MAVERICK LEAD THE PACK Prior to the implementation of these requirements, some insiders questioned the standards and questioned whether they were worth it given that the awards show declining ratings in recent years. “Is there going back? I don’t think so. I think the Oscars are dead,” one producer said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel and airs Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/till-director-accuses-hollywood-upholding-whiteness-oscars-snub The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos